Make room for Palworld with the discounted Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Expansion card, now at its best price since Black Friday

Palworld is already one of the most popular PC games ever, and it looks like it could make a similar splash when it comes to console gaming. Despite being in Early Preview, Palworld is breaking records left and right. The game, often referred to as "Pokémon with guns" is available now for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. You can make more room for Palworld on your console with a discounted Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card.

The Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card is easy to use, performs excellently, and is compact. Its biggest, and arguably only, downside is its price. But right now, you can pick up a 2TB Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card for $249.99. That's still a pretty penny, but it's $110 less than what you'd normally have to pay.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (2TB)| was $359.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Need to store more games? I know you do. That's why you need this storage card from Seagate. This card will store at least a dozen extra mid-sized games, doubling the size of your standard 1TB Xbox Series X or S seamlessly. Plug and play, no fuss. All the room you need for Palworld.



Best way to expand Xbox storage

While there are a few ways to get more storage for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the best when it comes to performance and ease of use is the Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card. It delivers performance nearly identical to the built-in storage of the consoles, allowing you to run native games.

The Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card plugs into the proprietary port on either of the Xbox consoles and then just... works. Your console will recognize the card as an official Xbox Series X|S storage card right away.

If you don't want an additional 2TB of storage or want to save some cash, the 1TB Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card currently costs $149.99. Amazon lists that as a 32% savings, but that's not exactly accurate. The 1TB version of the card has been $149.99 or lower since last April.

In contrast, the 2TB Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card is at its best price since Black Friday 2023, when the card briefly dropped to $229.99.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (1TB)| $149.99 at Amazon This card provides the same performance as the 2TB model, it just gives you less additional storage. While Amazon lists the card at a 32% discount, its price has been $149.99 since April 2023. Still, it's more affordable than the 2TB model and gives you more room for Palworld.



Plenty of space for Palworld

Palworld burst onto the scenes in early 2024 and is already one of the most popular PC games ever. (Image credit: Cole Martin/Windows Central)

Palworld is all the rage right now. The internet is abuzz about what many dubbed "Pokémon with guns." The survival game is now the second-most-played game ever on Steam when it comes to concurrent players. Over on the console side of things, you can also play Palworld on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game is available through Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate and available for $29.99 as an Early Access release (price will likely go up).

There are some differences between Palworld through Steam and Palworld for Xbox. Pocketpair, which makes Palworld, is working to bring the versions closer together.

While there are plenty of ways to get access to Palworld, you may need to expand your storage to enjoy it on your console. Palworld itself isn't massive, at least by modern gaming standards, but if you already have several of the best Xbox games on your system, you may not have the space needed to install Palworld. That's where the discounted Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card comes in.