The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is more than a meme, it's the perfect Christmas gift

Several Xbox Mini fridges are available, including the larger version shown above and the 8-can model that's currently discounted.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge can't fit inside a stocking, but it is the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift. It's also a great way to decorate your gaming area — why save the gifts for friends and family? With an 8-can capacity and a snack shelf, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is great for keeping some drinks and snacks by your gaming chair or sofa. And at $28.92, it's much easier to grab than it is at its retail price of $69.99.

Now: $28.92 at Walmart "It's pretty fantastic, I won't lie. And since its initial launch there are also other sizes you can buy, including an 8-can version which is much closer to the size of the actual Xbox Series X.... Damn, this thing just looks so freaking good. Kudos to Microsoft for running with the meme and making this thing." — Richard Devine Windows Central thoughts ✅Perfect for: Those who want a unique gaming accessory that can also keep drinks cool. ❌Avoid if: You need a larger fridge or are holding out hope for a PC case that doubles as a refrigerator. Launch date: 2021. 👉See at: Walmart

You are the ultimate Xbox shopper. You picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a discount, snagged an Xbox Expansion Card for a low price, and got an Xbox Wireless Controller at its best price ever. But your gaming room still feels like it's missing something. How will you keep your drinks and snacks cool? Why, with an Xbox Series X Mini Fridge of course!

I joke, but the Xbox Mini Fridge is a cool accessory for Xbox fans (pun intended). Our Richard Devine got a larger version of the Xbox Mini Fridge before the 8-can version launched and he loves it.

"The design is spectacular, though. Every single aspect of the Series X has been recreated, right down to the glowing power button," said Devine.

"On the back, you don't have actual ports, but there's a representation of each and every one of them. On the top, the green accent has been replaced by lighting, and obviously, there's fridge-related ventilation."

Perhaps most importantly, the Xbox Mini Fridge is actually a decent refrigerator. Sometimes novelty items like this fall short when it comes to being appliances. The Xbox Mini Fridge keeps drinks and snacks cold and has enough room to fit eight 11 oz cans. It also has a snack shelf.

Temperatures inside the Xbox Mini Fridge drop to 36°F below ambient room temperature. Note that the product description does not state that the fridge can get to 36°F in any environment. If you're in a hot room, the fridge will struggle to dip below 40°F .