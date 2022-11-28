This Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 deal beats Microsoft's pitiful Cyber Monday offering

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a pro-grade premium gaming peripheral that is highly sought after by many gamers — but is often out of stock and is rarely on sale. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this critically-acclaimed controller has seen some brief discounts. The latest deal at Amazon isn't the most aggressive, but it at least beats what Microsoft is offering in its own store.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Xbox, PC, etc.) $180 $165.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a bit of cash on the complete Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 set — which includes additional components and the carrying case — when buying from Amazon. This discount is a little better than the tiny savings offered by Microsoft for Cyber Monday.

There are few peripherals as sought after as the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which is by far one of the best Xbox controllers for any gamer with the budget to justify one. The Elite Wireless Controller features a 40-hour battery life, an award-winning ergonomic design, customizable controls and profiles (including rear paddles), and an innovative carrying case that protects and charges your controller at the same time.

Xbox controllers: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for 8% off, bringing its total price down to $165.95. This isn't the greatest Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount on Xbox and PC controllers, nor is it the lowest price at which we've seen this accessory, but other deals were quick to sell out — this is the complete accessory kit, available now, with a discount that does beat the frankly pitiful offering from Microsoft (which is only $8 off!) (opens in new tab).

If you've been struggling to find the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in stock with any kind of savings, don't hesitate, as you may not get another chance for a while with Cyber Monday deals dying down. Those savings can go toward any number of the other best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Xbox accessories and consoles, which Windows Central is studiously covering.