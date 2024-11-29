Use Black Friday to get some free cash with this Xbox gift card deal

Black Friday sales are in full swing, and quite frankly some of the Xbox deals specifically on consoles aren't that great, but you can play the gift card system a treat to squeeze out some extra discounts. Newegg has stepped up with a killer deal on Xbox gift cards. Right now, use the code BFDDY2A282 to snag a $100 Xbox gift card for just $88. That’s an instant $12 off your next splurge and you can stack them.



Don’t let the Xbox gaming logo fool you—these gift cards are pure Microsoft Store credit and can be used to top up your Microsoft balance and used on anything in the store. So whether you want a new game, controller or even one of the new Surface Black Friday offers, you can use this to squeeze out more savings.

Xbox $100 gift card

Was: $100

Now: $88 at Newegg



Xbox Gift Cards are one of the most versatile gifts you can get for a loved one, or even to 'treat yo'self' to a new controller or any number of the amazing games on sale right now through the dashboard. To get this deal, add the gift card to checkout and use code BFDDY2A282, to deduct $12 off.



✅ Great for: Purchasing games on Xbox, subscription services or just treating yourself at the Microsoft store



❌Avoid if: You only play one or two online games, as you can still save even more money with standard Xbox Game Pass Core.



👉See at: Newegg .



💰Price check: $100 at Best Buy 👀Alternative deal: $60 gift card for $54 with code BFEDY2A54

🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥

How to redeem my Xbox gift card

The code is delivered instantly via email, so there’s no waiting around for a physical card to arrive. Whether you’re treating yourself or planning to gift it, redeeming is simple.



To add the credit to your Microsoft Account, simply head over to https://redeem.microsoft.com/ sign in (it’s the same account you use for Xbox Live), and enter the code. Your balance updates instantly, ready to spend on whatever catches your eye.



Pro tip: When checking out on the Microsoft or Xbox Store, don’t forget to select your gift card balance as the payment option to make the most of those sweet savings!

LIVE: Xbox Black Friday deals on Series X|S consoles with discounts on Turtle Beach, Seagate, and more top-rated accessories

How can I spend my $100 Xbox gift card?

To get even more value from your card, check out what the Xbox store already has on sale and double up on the savings. From controllers and console wraps to a massive selection of games, there’s plenty on sale to pair with your discounted gift card. We also have a huge list of the Best Xbox Games if you want inspiration on a new title. However, if you've already got an Xbox Game Pass subscription you may just want to extend that rather than increase your ever-growing backlog.



The Xbox Store also stocks top-tier accessories from brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and Corsair, including some of the best Xbox headsets.



around. Not into gaming at all? No problem! Your Microsoft balance works across the entire Microsoft Store. Save on Surface laptops grab an Office 365 subscription or pick up early holiday gifts for someone else—if you’re feeling generous, that is. Just don’t wait too long; The last time Newegg ran a similar offer, it sold out in less than a day!