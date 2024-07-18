The coolest Xbox is at a super low price right now and it can keep your drinks cold too
The Xbox Mini Fridge can hold up to eight soda cans at a time.
It might have started off as a bit of a joke, but the Xbox Mini Fridge has become a popular item for Xbox fans to have in their bedrooms or gaming dens. It's made to look like an Xbox Series X gaming console, but has the room to cool up to eight soda cans and a few small snacks.
Thanks to some deals going on this Prime Day, the Xbox Series X 8 Can Mini Fridge is discounted to just $39.94 at Walmart, rather than it's usual $88.00 price point.
Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge | was $88.00 now $39.94 at Walmart
This amazing little 4.5L mini fridge looks just like an Xbox Series X gaming console, but it can hold eight soda cans inside of it along with a few other snacks. The top of the fridge and the Xbox logo even glow for a cool effect.
✅Perfect for: People who love Xbox or simply want an inexpensive mini fridge.
❌Avoid it if: You need something bigger to hold your various drinks and snacks.
💰Price check: $79.99 at Amazon
🔎 Our expertise: Our experience with Xbox Mini Fridge
Why we recommend this mini fridge
You might remember that when the Xbox Series X was first revealed, the internet responded by comparing it to a refrigerator. There were even memes where people photoshopped the console believably into a kitchen. After seeing these responses, Xbox good-naturedly ran with the joke and produced the Xbox Mini Fridge. Aside from its Xbox console aesthetic, we love that it's a great size for housing your snacks and drinks so you can access them during gaming sessions.
Our own Richard Devine was one of the first people here at Windows Central to purchase the Xbox Mini Fridge for himself. He was initially surprised by how big it was. If you put the Xbox Series X and the mini fridge next to each other, it's easy to see that the mini fridge is about 1.5 times larger than the gaming console. This makes sense, considering it has the room to fit eight soda cans in it.
Richard even went so far as to remove the small shelves that attach to the door and found that the Xbox Series X can actually fit inside of this fridge. As a fun effect, the top of the fridge glows green and the Xbox logo on the front glows too.
Outside of looks and dimensions, the Xbox Mini Fridge does a good job of keeping its contents cool, so you can depend on it to hold cold drinks and snacks for you to access during your gaming sessions.
