Best Razer Prime Day deals: Up to 60% off Gaming laptops, headsets, keyboards, and more

There's a good chance you've heard of Razer, being one of the most renowned brands in the PC gaming industry. The company is responsible for some of the best-rated gaming laptops and PC peripherals on the market and you can find some of them on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Razer headset deals

It's possible to spend as little as $10 on a pair of PC speakers, but in order to enjoy your favorite games, you'll want a good pair of cans. Some of Razer's more popular headsets are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, including some of the best PC gaming headsets.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X (2021) | Was $99 Now $60 (opens in new tab) Razer is discounting the older Barracuda X headset, now that we've got the new pair of cans already out in the wild. If you don't care for all the new features and improvements and just want a decent headset, this is a sound price.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 | Was $80 Now $65 (opens in new tab) Taking design cues from aircraft headsets, the Razer BlackShark V2 looks the part. They're also incredibly comfortable, thanks to the massive padded cups. The audio quality is fantastic, punching above their price.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken | Was $50 Now $38 (opens in new tab) The Razer Kraken range comes in a variety of colors and all of them are on sale for Prime Day. Should you want to spend as little as possible and simply enjoy a decent audio experience in your favorite game, this is the one to get.

Best Amazon Prime Razer laptop deals

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops in the business. They're thin, incredibly powerful and aren't overtly expensive. If you want to play some games on the go, these Amazon Prime day laptop deals are where you should start your search.

(opens in new tab) Razer Book 13 | Was $1,773 Now $1,600 (opens in new tab) Should you be looking for something a little less gaming-focused from Razer, the Book 13 is a good choice with its Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 13.4-inch Full HD 60Hz display, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Best Amazon Prime Razer keyboard deals

In order to make the most of your PC games with a mouse and keyboard, you're going to need the best-in-class for mashing keys quickly and never miss a beat. Razer's array of keyboards rock some of the best switches in the industry, making them a must-have for anyone who's serious about upping their game.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 | Was $99 Now $80 (opens in new tab) The Razer BlackWidow V3 is the backbone of Razer's keyboard line-up. It has always been a go-to choice for those who were moving up from the world of membrane. The third version keeps it current against the competition.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL | Was $79 Now $75 (opens in new tab) The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is designed with competitive play in mind. This TKL version has everything you need to compete against others and bring home the trophy, even if it is only virtual.

Best Amazon Prime Razer mouse deals

A good keyboard is nothing without an equally great mouse. For PC gaming that requires both, it's important to get the pointer just right. Luckily, most of Razer's gaming mice are truly outstanding. Here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals on them.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk V3 | Was $60 Now $50 (opens in new tab) The Basilisk V3 is what you need if all you care for is performance and none of that wireless nonsense. This mouse has everything you need for solid in-game performance.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was $38 Now $30 (opens in new tab) But what if you're on a tighter budget? Fear not as Razer has the solid DeathAdder V2, which removes RGB underglow lighting and other features reserved for the Basalisk range to focus on performance alone.

Best Amazon Prime Razer accessory deals

There are also deals on a whole host of other Razer hardware and accessories. We've rounded up some of the best discounts right here.

(opens in new tab) Razer Siren Mini | Was $50 Now $35 (opens in new tab) The Razer Siren Mini is a simple microphone from Razer with a single recording pattern and adjustable stand. It's all you need to make a quick podcast episode on the road.

(opens in new tab) Razer Turret | Was $250 Now $170 (opens in new tab) The Razer Turret is what you need if you want to enjoy some PC-like gaming on a couch. You get a mouse and keyboard with a hard surface for the best lap gaming experience.

