My all-time favorite All-in-One desktop PC is cheaper than ever during Prime Day, and it's STILL the most adorable portable computer

I've always built my own desktop PCs, but that's mostly because I never have to share my computer with anyone else. For a family computer to be genuinely helpful, it has to be flexible and adapt to whatever space it can, but laptops don't always fit the bill. Luckily, HP has one of the coolest, most adorable, and incredibly clever portable All-in-One solutions with its Envy Move, down to $679.99 at HP's official store during Prime Day.

HP Envy Move All-in-One PC (256GB) | was $899.99 now $679.99 at HP Featuring a 23.8-inch 1440p touchscreen, this gorgeous AIO has phenomenal audio with B&O speakers and can move to any room you need, thanks to its pop-out feet and carry handle.

✅Perfect for: Families who need to share a single PC, the Envy Move bears its name for a good reason; it's legitimately portable.

❌Avoid if: Your home is prone to accidents because HP doesn't currently include anything to protect the huge screen while it moves around.

💰Price check: $799.99 at Best Buy (512GB) | $799.99 at Walmart (512GB)

🔍My review: The most adorable all-in-one desktop I've ever used — this SHOULD be your next family PC

I'll never stop recommending this AIO PC

HP's stretchy kangaroo-style pouch holds the Envy's keyboard securely when not in use. Cute, right? (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

HP managed something pretty spectacular when it sent over a sample for my Envy Move review and had me praising what is otherwise a collection of mid-range computer components. The difference is that they're all housed in a beautifully realized all-in-one (AIO) PC chassis with a fantastic touchscreen and speakers that were "without exaggeration, some of the best I've ever heard in person. "

So, wait, is this thing a desktop or a touchscreen laptop? It's somewhere in between, and there isn't anything else like it, which is impressive considering it only took a built-in carry handle and pop-out feet to give it that status.

With the included keyboard/touchpad combo, which stores away into a stretch kangaroo-esque pouch in the rear, the Envy Move behaves much like any desktop PC, except with a clever 'adaptive audio' function that adjusts the volume based on the user's distance.

However, the kicker is the built-in battery, which lasted just over 4.5 hours in my testing and really opens up the flexibility of the Envy Move. Need to do your homework at the kitchen table? Carry it over and play some music while you're there. No sweat.

HP's Envy Move genuinely is one of the most brilliant and useful PCs I've ever used, and I'm itching for more families to get their hands on it and understand its appeal. Don't miss this chance to pick it up at a bargain price; you won't regret it.

Can the HP Envy Move play games?

A free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial immediately unlocks the opportunity to try out cloud gaming. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

It's more of a "no, but" answer than anything else because the Envy Move relies on Intel Iris Xe Graphics, better suited to web browsing and simple graphical tasks than games. However, HP includes a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial out of the box, giving you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which works perfectly well by streaming games from the Internet, thanks to the high-speed Wi-Fi 6 support. Of course, you'll need an appropriately speedy ISP, but the requirements aren't too strict.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale event is live and happening right now. Despite the singular "day" in its name, it's a two-day-long online event and always causes competitive pricing among its rivals, including official brand storefronts like HP. While there are plenty of lowest-ever prices offered up with exclusive deals at Amazon, the deal-matching (or even busting) habits at HP's deals page only lead to benefits for shoppers.

If you're already an Amazon Prime member, it can be easier to take advantage of next-day shipping on most products. A free 30-day trial is also open to those who have never signed up before, but HP offers free economy delivery without extra fees if you're happy to wait 3-7 business days.