I called this the BEST Windows 11 2-in-1 with ARM on the market — now it's shockingly affordable for Black Friday

I reviewed the Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop a few months ago, and I came away thoroughly impressed, going so far as to call it the BEST Windows 11 on ARM 2-in-1 on the market right now. At the time, you could get the tablet and tablet for $799, which on its own was a stellar deal considering the flagship specs that the tablet is rocking. Now, for Black Friday, the Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop is 20% off on Amazon, bringing it down to just $639. For that price, which INCLUDES the keyboard, it's an absolute no brainer.

Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop | was $799.99 now $639 at Amazon This new hardware maker has knocked it out of the park with its first 2-in-1 device, which is powered by a top of the line Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, all housed in a premium, thin aluminum chassis and topped off with a superb 12.6-inch OLED display.

✅Perfect for: Lightweight travel, on the go working, productivity work, watching movies & TV, browsing the web, emailing and video calls ❌Avoid if: You want to game on your 2-in-1, or you have an app that isn't natively compiled for Windows 11 on ARM. 🔍Our review: Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop review: This might be the best Windows 11 on ARM device yet

The best Windows 11 on ARM 2-in-1

The best ARM 2-in-1 with Windows 11. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Alright, what's so good about this 2-in-1 from a company you've likely never heard of? Well, let's begin with the specs. On the inside, you're getting a flagship Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of fast SSD storage. That joins a glorious 12.6-inch 2.5K OLED 16:10 display that supports both touch AND pen input.

It doesn't stop there, either. The tablet chassis is constructed out of machined aluminum that feels incredibly premium, and there's even a built-in kickstand just like a Surface Pro that sits flush when not in use. That's not to mention how THIN this thing is, coming in at just 7.3mm, making it the thinnest Windows 11 2-in-1 on the market currently.

It's also incredibly light at just 690g, making it the perfect travel companion, especially when you factor in the excellent 20-hour battery life this tablet is rocking thanks to that OLED panel and efficient ARM processor. Windows 11 on ARM has come along away, and is really great now.

You thought I was done? Nope! This deal also includes the excellent Robo & Kala keyboard accessory, a must have if you want to use this tablet as a laptop. It has an excellent full-sized keyboard, and a large precision touchpad to boot. It's even backlit, and supports Bluetooth so you can use it even when detached from the tablet.

Overall, I absolutely love this thing. In fact, I've been daily driving it since I reviewed it all those months ago. I replaced my Surface Pro 9 with it, that's how much I prefer it over Microsoft's flagship ARM offering right now. And for $639, you'd be missing out big time for not grabbing this while you can.