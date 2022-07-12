Pre-built PC savings from CyberPowerPC during Prime Day

Getting into PC gaming might seem daunting when shopping around for components to build everything from scratch, but luckily there's a way to skip the whole process. A pre-built computer from the professionals at CyberPowerPC is ready for gaming straight out of the box.

There are significant savings during Amazon Prime Day, including the Gamer Xtreme model for $750 (opens in new tab), 27% cheaper than MSRP for the two-day sale event. We've rounded up the best deals available to get you started.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Xtreme i3-12100F RX 6500 XT | $1,030 $750 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The discount price of this capable tower makes it an incredibly affordable way to get into PC gaming. 8GB of DDR4 RAM paired with a 500GB SSD join the decent CPU GPU combo for mid-range titles, complete with mouse and keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Master Ryzen 3 4100 GT 1030 | $800 $685 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For PC gaming newcomers, this entry-level machine will still handle basic games at 1080p, but anything more will need upgrades down the line. CyberPowerPC uses standard components in its builds, so this wouldn't be a problem. Great for a first PC.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Xtreme i5-11400F RTX 3050 | $1,130 $940 at Amazon (opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC's most affordable avenue to NVIDIA's ray-tracing enhancements is the RTX 3050 GPU paired with an 11th Gen Intel CPU. RGB fans complete the gamer aesthetic in this mid-to-high-end PC.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Master Ryzen 5 5600G RTX 3050 | $1,270 $1,050 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For AMD fans, this Gamer Master configuration pairs the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with a Ryzen 5 CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The ominous, opaque front panel provides a sleek finish with the included peripherals.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Supreme Ryzen 7 5800X RTX 3060 | $1,660 $1,410 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This premium tower is an affordable way to enjoy high-end gaming with an RTX 3060, a step up in the NVIDIA GPU 30-series paired with a liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 7 CPU for extreme performance.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Xtreme i7-12700KF RTX 3060 | $1,800 $1,530 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect for VR gaming, the 12th Gen Core i7 processor joins an NVIDIA RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM in this impressive pre-built machine. An internal 2TB hard drive is also paired with a 500GB SSD for extra storage.

(opens in new tab) Gamer Xtreme i9-12900KF RTX 3070 | $2,300 $1,920 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Xtreme title is well suited to this monstrous PC with its 12th Gen Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, backed up by a speedy 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Built-in Wi-Fi wirelessly connects this beast to your network for online multiplayer.

