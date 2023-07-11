This is the ONE printer you need to buy on Prime Day — here's why

Printers are tricky devices to purchase. In 2023 we have AI-powered chatbots, augmented reality headsets, and smartphones that can zoom. Yet, finding a reliable printer can be difficult. While a quick search through Amazon will show you a list of cheap printers, you're flipping a coin on if they'll work well. Purchasing a printer from a well-known brand is your best bet to avoid paper jams and connectivity issues.

Usually, you have to pay a premium to get certain brands, but Prime Day minimizes that problem. Right now, you can get an HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe All-in-One Wireless Black & White Printer for $99. That's a savings of $100, making it half price.

HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe | was $199 now $99 at HP This black and white printer comes with six months of HP+. It checks all the boxes of a home printer, including scanning, copying, and double-sided printing. Perhaps more importantly, it's from HP, so you can expect a high standard of reliability. ✅Pros: Is a reliable printer from a well-known company at an affordable price

❌Cons: Only supports printing in black and white Price check: $99 at Amazon

Since this is a black and white laser printer, you won't be printing out colored photos or documents. This device is for straightforward jobs like printing documents. Laser printers often cost more up front than inkjet printers, but it costs less per page printed when using a laser printer.

While the printer sits at home, you can use HP's smart printing system to send documents to it from anywhere you have an internet connection.

Why I recommend this deal

Printers are more tools than accessories, at least in my book. While there are a handful of must-have features in a printer for your home, the most important thing is that the printer works reliably. That's what you're getting with HP. The company is known for their printers, arguably even more so than for their laptops.

I've had an HP printer in my office for years. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino has one as well. In fact, the discounted HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe is the updated version of what sits at Rubino's desk.

While reliability is the most important factor when looking at a printer, this model does have the must-haves that I alluded to earlier, as long as you only need to print in black and white. The HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe supports two-sided printing and is also a scanner and a copier. It works with Wi-Fi or Ethernet, so it should be easy to connect to in your home.

As an added bonus, the printer comes with six months of HP+, which gets you toner delivered to your door. Note that after the six months is over, you'll have to pay for a subscription.