The decked out Dell XPS 16 is cheaper than ever with an RTX 4070 and a gorgeous 4K OLED display
The Dell XPS 16 is tempting even to me with this incredible deal.
There are few laptops that can compete with the Dell XPS line in terms of design and build quality, and the most powerful of the bunch is the new Dell XPS 16. This is a gorgeous and highly capable workstation that can do creative work and gaming in equal measure, and right now it's enjoying a massive discount of $950 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 4K OLED display equipped.
You can get all of it for $2,399.99 at Dell, securing yourself the latest and greatest of one of the most beloved laptop lines in history.
Dell XPS 16 (9640) w/ RTX 4070 | was $3,349.99 now $2,399.99 at Dell
The Dell XPS 16 is by far one of the best Windows laptops a power-user can buy, and right now it's enjoying a $950 discount with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, plenty of RAM and SSD storage, and a beautiful 4K OLED display. You can also downgrade to a Core Ultra 7, RTX 4060 and FHD+ IPS LCD display to save yourself another $500.
👀See at: Dell
✅Perfect for: Those who want a top-of-the-line Windows laptop packed with features and power.
❌Avoid if: You don't want the bells and whistles or don't need so much power.
💰Price check: $3,050 at Best Buy (with an RTX 4060!)
🔍Our review: Dell XPS 16 (9640) review | Windows Central
👉Alternative deal: Dell XPS 16 (9640) w/ RTX 4060 & FHD+ display for $2,599.99 $1,899.99 at Dell
A laptop that can do more, for less
It's no secret that we're fans of the Dell XPS laptop, as it has consistently earned itself a place on our list of the best Windows laptops. It's not just the futuristic design with razor thin bezels, a borderless haptic touchpad, or the button-less function row — these laptops are also built incredibly well and pack a surprising amount of performance. The largest of the current Dell XPS lineup especially embraces this, with our Dell XPS 16 (9640) review praising it for offering powerful AI PC performance in a gorgeous chassis.
I personally love the design of the Dell XPS 16, and it stands out in a crowd of 16-inch Windows laptops clamoring for your attention. This is 100% a premium, top-of-the-line product that's meant to compete directly with the best of the best, and it succeeds. While the design and build quality are nothing to scoff at, I especially love the beautiful 4K OLED display that impresses in the same way a professional creator's laptop like the ASUS ProArt P16 (2024) does.
It also helps that the Dell XPS 16 packs enough firepower to work and play. You can even play all the latest and greatest video games on the Dell XPS 16, with many referring to it as a "sleeper gaming laptop." The model that's being discounted for $2,399.99 at Dell rocks the high-end, first-gen Intel Core Ultra 9, a beefy NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM (and a 60W power draw), 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage alongside that aforementioned 4K OLED display.
If you don't quite need that much power or don't mind a lower resolution, less power hungry display, you can also pick up the Dell XPS 16 for $1,899.99 at Dell. This configuration drops the CPU, GPU, and display down by one notch each while leaving everything else the same, saving you an extra $500 in the process.
The XPS 16 also aims to offer all-day battery life, so its NVIDIA GPU is held back a little compared to the most powerful gaming laptops, but it's certainly no slouch. You're also getting some of the best speakers in any Windows laptop, Windows Hello biometric authentication, and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect to any accessory, monitor, or docking station. It's a feature-packed laptop that screams "luxury," although it's not without some compromises.
If you need a ton of legacy ports like HDMI and USB Type-A, the Dell XPS 16 relies on dongles and docking stations for that. If you despise the thought of replacing the physical function row with capacitive buttons, the XPS 16 also makes that change in the name of superior thermal management and a sleeker design. Apart from that, though, there's a reason the Dell XPS line is so popular among our readers.
