The best Dell XPS 15 and 17 deals for June 2022

Dell's XPS brand is one of the best and most consistent laptop lines around, and it's one you can be positive is going to see regular updates and improvements. Just a little while ago Dell announced new updates for the XPS 15 and XPS 17 that include Intel's 12th-generation top-of-the-line processors along with Nvidia's 30xx series graphics cards. All of that sounds really great, but chances are those XPS laptops in particular are going to be quite expensive. If you're reading, you're looking for deals. So the great thing about the 15 and 17 getting new updates like that is that it means older models, which are still fantastic and run great and play the latest games, can be found at a discount.

You can find both Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops in a lot of places, too. The best place to look, of course, is Dell. Don't neglect that Dell online store because it is one of the best places on the internet for deals especially on Dell's laptops and desktops. New deals get released every week, and sometimes they even have coupon codes or major sales events that discount the machines even more. If that doesn't work out for you, try all the major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can often even find refurbished laptops at these locations that offer you even more savings. We scour these places for the best deals as well, and we will keep this roundup updated with all the best prices available.

Best XPS 15 and XPS 17 deals right now:

Dell XPS 15 9500 laptop $1,868 $1,467.69 at Walmart

This is an older 10th-generation laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB solid state drive, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It has a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card as well.

XPS 15 Touch OLED Laptop $2,300 $1,763.99 at Dell

In this case, you get a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED panel, full touch support, and 3.5K pixel resolution. The machine itself includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor with up to 4.60GHz Turbo speeds, a 512GB M.2 SSD with NVMe, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Has plenty of other features, too, that you will love like Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt 4.

Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop $2,300 $1,861.99 at Dell The technical specifications include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor with up to 4.60GHz speeds, a 512GB M.2 SSD with NVMe tech for speedy read/write times, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Play your games on a 15.6-inch screen with 3.5K resolution, an OLED panel, full touchscreen support, and 400 nits of brightness.

XPS 17 Laptop $2,850 $1,959.99 at Dell

The 17-inch screen has a 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, full touchscreen support, and 500 nits of brightness. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for some gaming. It has a ton of other features including Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more.