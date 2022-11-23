Microsoft's secret refurbished store for Surface PCs is having a massive sale for Black Friday

Black Friday is all the craze this week, and it looks like everyone is getting on the bandwagon. Microsoft has been cutting prices on its Surface and Xbox products, including the just released Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. But I hear you: you're not interested in the latest products; you want to save even more money by going for a slightly older Surface!

What if I told you that Microsoft is selling older "certified refurbished" Surface PCs (opens in new tab) at a discounted price, which are even cheaper this week as the company is running a Black Friday sale on its refurbished products! Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4, and even the latest Surface Laptop Studio are up for grabs for even less this week only.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Studio $400 off at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) Microsoft's most powerful Surface laptop is up for grabs for $400 off, which features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7, 16GB RAM, and either Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphic in a unique 2-in-1 form factor that allows its 14.4-inch 120Hz display to be pulled forward and laid flat like a draft board.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8 $939 $539 at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) It may be a year old, but the Surface Pro 8 is still a fantastic Surface Pro, and looks very similar to the new Surface Pro 9 anyway! In fact, it's even compatible with all the Surface Pro 9 accessories, so for the savings you're making here, this is a no brainer.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 $468 off at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 is rocking the same brilliant design that its predecessors, and successor, are rocking. Available in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants, and in four gorgeous colors, the Surface Laptop 4 is the perfect all-rounder Windows machine for productivity and consumption-based workflows.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Go $469 $346 at Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) Microsoft's budget conscious first generation Surface Laptop is on sale for a respectable $161 off, which will net you a 10th generation Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It can be spec'd slightly higher, but this entry-level configuration is good for light web browsing, email, and work in productivity apps such as Word.

Buying refurbished from Microsoft is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, save extra cash, and still get a fantastic device that has been professionally cleaned and inspected by Microsoft and sold "as-new" in retail packaging. You even get a year of warranty with Microsoft directly, just like you would with a brand-new Surface.

You'll want to hurry, as Microsoft only has limited stock on its refurbished products. Once they're gone, they're gone! So get your order in before it's too late.