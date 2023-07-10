One of HP's best budget laptops just got even cheaper with this amazing deal

Flashy high-end laptops with advanced capabilities may dominate headlines, but many are better served by more affordable devices designed with general web browsing and basic productivity tasks in mind. The value these laptops offer to the average user is fantastic, especially when they get big discounts during sales.

Right now, one of the best deals we've seen is this one on HP's 15z Laptop that's available during the manufacturer's Black Friday in July event. Normally, the clamshell is $640, but it's currently available for just $330 thanks to the ongoing sale. That's a full $310 off, which easily makes this one of the best deals you'll find on a budget-friendly device right now. Don't pass it up if you're after a low-cost, yet enjoyable computing experience.

HP 15z Laptop: was $639.99 now $329.99 at HP This budget-friendly clamshell from HP is already great, but it just got even better thanks to this massive near-50% off deal. We recommend spending an extra $20 to upgrade the display to 1920x1080 FHD, though. ✅Pros: Nice specs for the price, comfortable to use, nice I/O, Wi-Fi 6 ❌Cons: Default display is low-res (upgrade for $20!), not suitable for gaming or intensive work

Why I recommend this deal

HP 15z Laptop Specs Price: From $329.99 at HP

Display: 15-inch 1366x768 HD (non-touch or touch), 1920x1080 FHD (low blue light optional), 250 nits

OS: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Ryzen 7 7730U

GPU: AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics

RAM: DDR4-3200; 8, 12, or 16GB

Storage: NVMe SSD; 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Weight: 3.52 lb

While the HP 15z Laptop is by no means a powerhouse, you're getting a nice collection of specs for just $330 here. The Ryzen 5 7530U is an excellent CPU for general work and standard use cases, and 8GB of RAM ensures that your experience web browsing and performing other simple tasks will be speedy (in my experience, budget devices with 4GB can be frustratingly slow). You get Wi-Fi 6, too, which is nice. The 128GB SSD is small, but it's sufficient for small files like documents, and you have the option of spending $20 to upgrade to 256GB.

The 1366x768 HD display is fine, but I strongly recommend opting for the higher-res 1920x1080 FHD panel instead. It, too, is only an extra $20, and will look considerably better. If you don't mind going sub-1080p, though, you can stick with the 1366x768 panel for full savings. Regardless of which one you choose, it'll have 250 nits of brightness.

Design-wise, the laptop features a slim 3.52 lb chassis with well-spaced chiclet keys and a smooth, accurate trackpad, along with decent bezels. It's not a premium device by any means, but it's comfortable to use and can easily be slipped into a bag for travel. For ports, you get one USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI 1.4b, and 3.5mm audio, which is pretty good considering how affordable the clamshell is.

Ultimately, out of all the budget laptop deals available right now, this one stands out as the best. There aren't many discounts that are this good, and many other devices in this price range have significant caveats like weak processors or less than 8GB of memory. In contrast, the only real downside of the HP 15z is its base display, which you can get around by spending $20 extra to upgrade to FHD.