One of the most powerful Lenovo gaming laptops available is on sale for the lowest price ever. Best part? It has a numberpad!

Lenovo's Legion laptop lineup is an excellent option for anybody looking for a laptop upgrade this year. The Legion Pro 7i model on sale at B&H Photo pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. The deal saves you $850 for the RTX 4080 option or $800 for the RTX 4090 option. You better act fast, though. The RTX 4080 deal ends in a few short hours.

Lenovo Pro 7i (Gen 8) i9-13900HX 32GB DDR5 RTX 4080| was $2,749.99 now $1,899 at B&H With an impressive 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics, the Lenovo Pro 7i can handle the best PC games on the go. To be able to get a Lenovo gaming PC with this spec sheet for under $1900 is a rare thing. Act fast. The deal ends in just a few hours. 💰Price check: $2,899.99 at Amazon (64GB RAM and 2x 2TB SSDs)

Lenovo Pro 7i (Gen 8) i9-13900HX 32GB DDR5 RTX 4090 | was $3,299.99 now $2,499 at B&H Rocking a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, this is one of the most powerful laptops you can get on the market. Make sure you have the option for the 4090 option selected on the website. For $800 off, it's a great time to upgrade, and the Lenovo Pro 7i is a great laptop platform. 💰Price check: $2,978.91 at Amazon (2x 1TB SSDs)

✅Perfect for: You want a VERY powerful mid to upper-range gaming laptop with the best specs around. ❌Avoid if: You're on a tighter budget, don't game TOO much, or want something lighter with a better webcam.

The Legion Pro 7i is the largest offering from the Legion lineup. Coming in at 16 inches it has the perfect screen size for optimal FPS and RTS gaming. It features powerful internals and its high-end model is the one that's discounted through B&H. The Legion Pro 7i has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4090. It also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Want a closer look at the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i? Prepare yourself. This spec sheet is almost too glorious to behold. Take a look at the specifications for the Legion Pro 7i.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i core specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally OS Windows 11 Home (64-Bit) Row 0 - Cell 2 CPU Intel Core i9-13900HX (13th Gen) Row 1 - Cell 2 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Row 2 - Cell 2 RAM 32GB Row 3 - Cell 2 Display 16" (2560x1600) 240Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Weight 6.2 lb / 2.8 kg Row 5 - Cell 2

Why the Legion Pro 7i? (and other options)

While we didn't get to review the Legion Pro 7i, our Zachary Boddy spent time with the Legion Pro 5i's younger sibling. In their Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review, which translates over to Legion Pro 7i as well, they said:

"I really like the latest Lenovo Legion Pro 5i. The improvements to the design, the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA, an attractive price point, and a roomy display make this a genuinely great premium mid-range gaming laptop. It's not the fanciest or most powerful, but it can play all the best PC games with few issues. For those not wanting to splash the cash on an exorbitant high-end gaming laptop, I strongly urge you to consider this one."

Some of the device's drawbacks are OK battery life and, like most laptops nowadays, an OK camera and some decent, but not great, speakers. None of these are deal breakers, though, and since this laptop has either the 4080 or 4090, it will be able to push some amazing frames on the insane 240 Hz 16" 2560 x 1600 IPS display. You can easily push those frames in games like Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant.

Do you have even deeper pockets and want a mini LED display, RTX 4090, and a 165Hz display? Look no further than the top-tier Legion 9i. You can read about it in our new Lenovo Legion 9i (Gen 8) review.

This is an excellent option if you're looking for a gaming PC powerhouse with a more subtle appearance that doesn't scream to everybody that you're a gamer. After all is said and done, it has the best feature, so many laptops are missing these days, and that is the glorious numberpad.