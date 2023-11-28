Razer shaves $400 off of this year's Blade 14 laptop for Cyber Monday and throws in a $200 gift card to go with it

The Razer Blade 14 Mercury Edition with updated specs was released earlier this year, but the powerful gaming laptop is already receiving a price cut for Razer's Cyber Monday sales. Packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and a GeForce RTX 4060 in a black aluminum chassis, the Razer Blade 14 is marked down to $1999 from Razer this Cyber Monday. Razer is also throwing in an additional $200 Razer gift card for those who purchase the Blade 14 at a discounted price.

Razer Blade 14 | was $2399 now $1,999 at Razer If you want to get the most out of the Cyber Monday price cut, you'll have to stick with the black chassis and 4060 for the Razer Blade 14. The Mercury colorway will add an extra $500 to the price tag, but even in all black, the Razer Blade 14 is a slick, powerful laptop for gaming and productivity on the go.

Premium gaming on the go

The Razer Blade 14 is considered one of the best laptops of 2023 by Windows Central. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

The Razer Blade packs power and portability into one device, featuring current-gen processing and graphics power. There are some options available when purchasing that allow for upgrades, but they come at such a price increase that it negates the value of the Cyber Monday sale. Opting for the Mercury chassis finish alone will add an extra $500. The GeForce RTX 4070 upgrade will also add another $400 at checkout.

Whether you accept the added cost of the upgrades or go with the black chassis and 4060 options, the Razer Blade 14 will still be equipped with a QHD 240 Hz display and a 1TB SSD.

I maintain that Razer delivers precisely what it promises in its marketing, and the Blade 14 does everything it claims to. Ben Wilson, Windows Central

There's a lot to love about the power of this laptop, though. Windows Central has a review of the Razer Blade 14 comparable to the one in this deal, though it was the more expensive Mercury edition with a 4070 GPU in place of the 4060. Our own Ben Wilson found the Razer Blade 14's price tag to be a bit much at the time, given the cost of comparable desktops. However, the portability was still a bonus, leading him to deem the Razer Blade 14 one of the best gaming laptops of the year.

Razer has sweetened the deal on the Blade 14 laptop by throwing in an extra $200 gift card. That $200 gift card can go a long way when used on bonus Razer accessories marked down for Cyber Monday to go with your new laptop.