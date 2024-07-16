Razer's Blade 15 with RTX 4070 graphics is exclusively discounted for Prime Day — it's the gaming laptop I recommend to everyone

I've covered major sales events like Amazon Prime Day for eight years, so I have a good idea of what deals are actually worth writing about. There are, after all, plenty of mid deals or full prices masquerading as savings during these events, which we always do our best to avoid.

When it comes to gaming laptop deals, this is the best I can recall ever seeing. Razer's laptops are some of the best on the market today, and the biggest drawback is usually the elevated pricing. Razer knows what it has, and it doesn't sell its laptops cheap.

While pricing has dropped over time on its Blade 15 released in 2023, you can still expect to pay around $2,800 for a model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H processor (CPU), NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop graphics card (GPU), 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Amazon's exclusive Blade 15 deal for Prime subscribers knocks the regular $2,800 price down to $1,600. That's 43% off the regular price. That puts the premium Blade 15 at a price much closer to the mid-range market, and it should absolutely be seen by any gamers, creators, and enthusiasts who want a feature-laden PC with strong performance.

Why I love this monster Razer Blade 15 Prime Day deal

Razer makes some of the nicest hardware on the market, extending from gaming laptops to accessories and peripherals. We gave out a Windows Central Recommended Award in our Razer Blade 16 (2024) review, stepping up to a Best Award in our Razer Blade 14 (2024) review. Though we haven't reviewed this generation of the middle sibling, we have plenty of experience testing and using previous Blade 15 models.

While Razer is usually a go-to brand for enthusiasts with deep pockets, sales events like Prime Day can help narrow the spending gap. After spending the past eight years covering these types of events, I can say that this is one of the best deals on a gaming laptop I've ever seen.

Razer's most recent Blade 15 launched in February 2023, and it remains a top choice for anyone who wants modern performance hardware, a high-res and responsive display, and a sleek design padded with premium features.

The discounted model that I'm highlighting here includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13800H with 20 cores and a Turbo frequency up to 5.2GHz, an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable), 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (also upgradeable), and a 15.6-inch 2560x1440 (QHD) display with a sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction.

This combination of hardware is enough to tackle all of the most demanding modern games, and the display has plenty of headroom for high framerates in competitive and well-optimized titles. This is a configuration that's easy to recommend to many PC gamers; it doesn't have any weak areas, and it's not overkill for general use.

Beyond stellar performance hardware, the Blade 15 has some tasty premium features. Wi-Fi 6E is included for fast and reliable wireless internet, and it has dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, a UHS-II SD card reader, three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), and a 3.5mm audio jack. That's enough for connecting your favorite laptop accessories, and the mix should also work well for design and creative professionals.

The gaming laptop weighs just 4.4 pounds (2.01kg) with an all-aluminum body, and the black finish with per-key RGB keyboard lighting can be as aggressive or as subdued as you'd like. It even has an IR camera for facial recognition through Windows Hello.

I checked a few times to be sure that the price at Amazon is real. Dropping the Blade 15 from $2,800 to just $1,600 is extreme, and I hope that anyone shopping for a mid-range gaming laptop gets to see this deal. There are a lot of gaming laptops on sale during Prime Day, but this is the one I'm recommending to everyone. You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber for the full discount, but you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel after Prime Day is over.