Save $200 on the newest Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Windows laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Windows laptop has dropped to $849.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a match for the lowest price we've ever seen on the Book2 Pro since it was introduced in April. It normally sells for around $1,050 with jumps as high as $1,100. The deal is only good for a limited time as this is one of Amazon's featured daily deals, so it might not last the weekend.

You can actually find multiple variations of the Galaxy Book2 Pro on sale today as part of a larger sale on Amazon (opens in new tab). The $850 one here is the least expensive option, but if you want more RAM or larger storage then you can definitely get that, too.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop $1,050 $849.99 This Windows laptop was just launched in April, so it uses a lot of the latest tech including 12th-gen processors. It also has a 2-in-1 design that lets it convert to a tablet.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop is one of several updated versions of Samsung's popular laptop that was released back in April, and we covered all of them in depth back then. The Book2 Pro offers some important upgrades that make it stand out, and all of those developments are display right here.

The technical specifications include a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast read/write times. It is Intel Evo platform certified, so it uses Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and has a long-lasting battery life. That battery can also be recharged up to 40% in just 30 minutes with the fast charger you get.

The laptop also features a beautiful 13.3-inch display with AMOLED panels and a 1080p pixel resolution. Other features include a built-in 1080p webcam with a wide angle and Dolby Atmos sound so you can look and sound your best.