The futuristic Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $250 down at Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a beautiful piece of engineering from Dell, and you'll typically pay the price for its premium design and technical prowess. For the moment, though, Best Buy has shaved a generous $250 off the price of this configuration of the space-age laptop. If you're looking for a genuinely unique-looking unit with performance and good looks, it would be hard to better this deal.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) $1649.99 $1399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With 12th Gen Intel Evo i7, 16GB memory and a 512GB, this beautifully designed laptop isn't just a pretty face. It won't hang around at this price for long.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops for its edge-to-edge keyboard, invisible haptic touchpad, and stylish touch LED function keys. The Dell XPS 13 Plus design is so unique that our executive editor Daniel Rubino sat down for an interview with the design team for a deep dive into the creative process behind this striking tech.



The audio is exceptional for a slim and minimalistic laptop, and this is just one of the reasons we reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus at a solid 4 out of 5 stars. You can read our full review here.



Don't be fooled by its sleek exterior; the Dell XPS 13 Plus packs quite a punch underneath its aluminum hood. We've listed the specs below to see what you are getting for this tasty price of $1399.99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB Display 13.4 inches / 16:10 aspect ratio / 1920 x 1200 Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 Audio 4x stereo speakers Front Camera 720p RGB camera 720p / IR camera (Windows Hello) Biometrics Fingerprint reader Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 55WHr Weight 2.73 pounds (1.24kg)

If the above isn't enough to convince you, check out how the Dell XPS 13 Plus is stacked up against its closest competitor, the Razer Book 13, in our side-by-side comparisons. The two laptops arguably tap into a similar market, but we think the Dell comes out on top for its beefier specs, and with the $250 off, it's hard to resist.