These 3 Intel laptop Cyber Monday deals are almost too good to be true

Laptops are incredibly useful devices, as they give you the power, speed, and convenience of a desktop setup in a portable chassis that's easy to slip in a bag and take on the go. One downside of laptops, though, is that they're often on the pricey side. This makes Cyber Monday one of the best times to buy one, as the big discounts you can take advantage of during the sales event help offset the cost significantly.

Most laptop deals generally fall in the 15-20% off range, but on occasion, particularly big sales will give buyers an opportunity to snag a system for 30% off or more. Such is the case with these three Intel-powered devices, which are available with some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far.

Cyber Monday Intel laptop deals we recommend

These laptops are on sale for huge discounts this Cyber Monday, making them great choices for anyone that prefers using devices with Intel CPUs and wants to save a lot of money. They also deliver strong performance for the prices they're available for, making them particularly valuable.

(opens in new tab) LG gram 16 | $1,449.99 $999.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) LG gram's latest 16-inch laptop is a full 31% off for Cyber Monday, and between its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of speedy DDR5 memory, gorgeous 2560x1600 99% DCI-P3 display, and excellent battery life, it offers everything you could want from a top-notch ultrabook. The design is sleek and comfortable as well, and the full HD IR webcam is great for video conferencing.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro | $1,449.99 $1,038.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro is another excellent device that has a hefty discount for Cyber Monday. Its 15-inch display is only 1920x1080, but the tradeoff is that you get 512GB of storage, which is double what the LG gram 16 model on sale gives you. Other specs like the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of DDR5 are the same, making the Galaxy Book2 Pro a strong alternative.

(opens in new tab) ASUS VivoBook 14 | $449 $299 at Sam's Club (opens in new tab) If you'd prefer something as budget-friendly as possible, this ASUS VivoBook 14 model is an absolute steal. It's a full $150 off from its standard price, and while its 11th Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of DDR4, HD 1366x768 panel, and older Intel UHD Graphics aren't as capable and attractive as newer pieces of hardware, these specs are still good for basic productivity and web browsing.

Why these Cyber Monday Intel laptop deals?

While it's tempting to pull the trigger on the first big deals you find on laptops during Cyber Monday, it's important to make sure that the device on sale is actually worth buying, too. Therefore, for this roundup, we specifically chose laptops that we would recommend at full price. In other words, the devices we spotlighted here aren't worth buying because they're heavily discounted, but rather because they're simply great laptops. The hefty Cyber Monday savings are just a bonus.

For folks in need of a premium ultrabook, both the LG gram 16 and the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro are superb. Both devices feature Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i7 P-series chips, plenty of performant DDR5 RAM, attractive displays and designs, and strong battery life. The former has a sharper display, while the latter has double the storage.

There's also the ASUS VivoBook 14, which offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of DDR4, and 256GB of SSD space for just $299. Even at the standard $449 this is a nice pickup, and while the 1366x768 display and overall weaker specs will disappoint some, it's perfect for folks that need something affordable for basic work and web browsing.