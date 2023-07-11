Dell's controversial XPS 13 Plus just blew out Amazon's pricing

The deals overfloweth today, due in no small part to Amazon Prime Day sales. Prime Day isn't for everybody—you do need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime, after all —but you can still find exceptional deals on great devices elsewhere. Dell is currently running their Black Friday in July event so you can score some excellent deals on XPS laptops and Alienware desktops without even glancing in Amazon's direction. One of the best deals we've spotted at Dell so far is on the brand new XPS 13 Plus laptop which has had its price cut by $350 to just $1599.

Dell XPS 13 Plus | was $1,949 now $1,599 at Dell Sleek and lightweight, the XPS 13 Plus packs a powerful punch for no bigger than it is. The 13th Gen Intel, DDR5 memory, and 1TB hard drive under the hood all go a long way in making this laptop a must have for portable productivity. Price check: $1,949 at Best Buy | $2,349 at Walmart ✅Pros: Latest tech with 13th Gen Intel and DDR5 ram, large storage capacity all paired with 4K touch OLED display.

❌Cons: Not a lot of screen real estate on a 13.4-inch display, plus powerful specs are a drain on the battery.

Dell's XPS 13 Plus laptop is a lightweight and sleek little powerhouse of a device. Despite its smaller stature, this clamshell style laptop is packed in with a 13th Gen Intel processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB m.2 NVMe hard drive.

The display is an impressive 4K resolution OLED with touch support and ultrathin bezels for a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio. Speaking of the body, the XPS 13 Plus has an edge-to-edge zero lattice keyboard coupled with a seamless glass touchpad featuring haptic feedback and a handy row of capacitive touch functions that can be toggled to use as media keys.

This latest iteration of the Dell XPS 13 Plus is only about a month old, so a deal of this caliber so early in the device's lifecycle is worth jumping on, especially when the laptop series earns a spot among the best Windows laptops. Of course, the specs in this deal are among the higher end of what the XPS Plus line has to offer, and you could always pay less out of pocket by opting for less RAM, a smaller m.2 drive or a 12th Gen processor instead.

Why we like this deal

As much as everybody wants to enjoy the waning days of Summer parents are undoubtedly thinking—if not already shopping, as is my case—for back-to-school essentials. A lightweight but powerful laptop that can keep up with the demands of today's online curriculums while still fitting on top of a school desk with books and papers strewn around is an instant buy in my book.

There's something to be said for the ease of portability when it comes to a small form factor laptop but often times these handy little devices are lacking in the productivity department. Many parents get sucked into the Chromebook trap when they're shopping for a small, easy to use laptop for their students. The XPS Plus 13 doesn't sacrifice raw power despite its small stature, nor does it eschew design aesthetics. This is a laptop that looks and feels as good as it performs, and it's just as useful in a college lecture hall or middle schooler's desktop as it is a home office.