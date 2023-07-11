Don't bother with Amazon on Prime Day — these 7 XPS and Alienware deals are much better at Dell

Dell has been on a tear lately with deals that have gotten increasingly better throughout the year. Laptops, desktops, and monitors have all seen hundreds of dollars taken off their respective price tags. With Amazon Prime Day running this week, Dell seems keen to steal Amazon's thunder. If you don't like the look of any of the deals below, or just want to browse through everything that's discounted, check out Dell's top deals page.

Right now, a wide range of XPS and Alienware PCs are discounted. And unlike deals that we saw earlier this year, you don't have to go back multiple generations to find a discount. Several of the PCs below feature 13th Gen Intel CPUs and the latest graphics from NVIDIA and AMD. Of course, you can save even more by picking up a computer with a 12th Gen chip inside.

Dell XPS 13 Plus | $1,949 $1,599 at Dell This futuristic PC has a unique design that stands out in a world of clamshell laptops. It's thin, light, a gets the most of its body by having a zero-lattice keyboard and a haptic trackpad. Right now, you can get it for $750 off. Price check: Best Buy from $1,000 ✅Pros: Stunning design that packs a lot of laptop into a small body

❌Cons: Trackpad takes getting used to

Dell XPS 15 | was $2,999 now $2,449 at Dell The latest and greatest XPS 15 laptops offer a truly excellent experience with a gorgeous display, great battery life, and robust performance. Right now, you can grab one for up to $550 off through Dell or at a discount at Best Buy. Price Check: Best Buy from $1,000 ✅Pros: Gorgeous display, excellent performance, and great battery life

❌Cons: Does not have USB-A port

Alienware Aurora R15 (AMD) | was $4,000 now $3,000 at Dell Equipped with an RTX 4090, a Ryzen 7 7700X, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD, is gaming PC packs all the power you'll need into a gorgeously unique case bathed in glorious RGB. ✅Pros: Incredibly powerful, best option for just gaming due to lower price

❌Cons: Worse for intensive productivity workloads

Alienware Aurora R15 (Intel) | was $4,680 now $3,700 at Dell If you plan to do a lot of hardcore gaming and tackle intensive productivity tasks with your PC, you might be better off with this Intel variant that features an i9-13900KF, 32GB of DDR5, and a 2TB SSD. Be aware that it's $700 pricier, though, even with a $980 discount. Price check: $3,200 at Best Buy ✅Pros: Best power, ideal for both high-end gaming and intensive productivity workloads

❌Cons: More expensive

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop | $2,900 $1,800 at Dell This gaming PC runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900F CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. With those specs plus 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it should easily handle the best PC games. Right now, you can get it for $1,100 off through Dell. Price check: From $2,000 at Best Buy ✅Pros: Powerful and easy to upgrade

❌Cons: Weak CPU cooler

Dell Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor | was $1,350 now $900 Dell's 38-inch curved Alienware gaming monitor it everything you want for high-end gaming, including NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and VESA DisplayHDR 600. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 4ms. Right now, you can grab one for $450 off. ✅Pros: Immersive curved display with good gaming specs

❌Cons: Lacks USB-C port

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage: was $2,350 now $2,000 at Dell This crazy powerful gaming laptop is thick and heavy, but it's also packed with AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6850M XT, enough power to play all the latest and greatest PC games. Right now, it can be yours for nearly half off. Price check: $2,300 at Best Buy (different configuration) ✅Pros: Powerful AMD hardware, excellent keyboard, solid design and build

❌Cons: Thick and heavy, can run hot

A deal by any other name

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Prime Day may technically be Amazon's thing, but tons of retailers are getting on board. Earlier this month we saw 4th of July deals. Now companies like Dell are calling this week "Black Friday in July." Does it especially matter that Black Friday was originally connected to Thanksgiving, which isn't for months? How about the fact that it's not Friday? I doubt many will care about that if they can grab an excellent device at a great price.

If I had to pick a single deal of the ones listed above, I'd order a Dell XPS 15. It is a stunning laptop that builds on years of excellence. It has a variety of display options, ranging up to 3.5K OLED. You can also opt for an FHD+ display if you'd like to save some money.

Inside, the XPS 15 runs on the latest from Intel and NVIDIA, giving you graphical and processing power on the go for professional workloads and even some gaming.

The discount of up to $550 brings the XPS 15 down a price bracket, making it much more accessible for everyday computing.