Don't wait for Prime Day, you can score a great AMD-powered Windows laptop for just $330 right now

We're only days away from the next Amazon Prime Day (or Big Deal Days, whatever Amazon is calling it this time), but that doesn't mean you have to wait for the best deals. They're already coming in hot, and right now you can score a great entry-level Windows laptop for one of the best prices I've seen.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is an AMD-powered, 15.6-inch laptop you can pick up for a limited time for just $329.99 at Best Buy, a $250 discount compared to its MSRP. It's the perfect deal for someone who really just needs a laptop for the basics or is looking for an awesome first laptop to gift to someone else.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (15.6-inch) | was $579.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is already a solid entry-level laptop perfect for the basics, but it's most appealing when it's discounted. Right now, this AMD-powered 15.6-inch laptop is discounted to one of the lowest prices we've seen ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

AMD power, a number pad, and Windows 11

It's not the thinnest or lightest laptop, but it's still extremely portable and able to take a beating. (Image credit: Lenovo | Best Buy)

Let's not beat around the bush: the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is the entry level to Lenovo's Windows laptop family, and as such it's not going to amaze with sheer power or amazing features. It simply aims to be a reliable, straightforward laptop for casual use, and it achieves its goal with aplomb. It's even better when it's on sale, of course, and right now it is.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (15.6-inch) • Price: $329.99 at Best Buy | Lenovo

• Display: 15.6-inch IPS LCD (45% NTSC), 16:9 aspect ratio, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 300nits max brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, touch support

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.8GHz)

• GPU: AMD Radeon 610M

• RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MHz

• Storage: 256GB M.2 2242 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD

• Battery: Up to 9 hours

• Dimensions: 360.2 x 236 x 17.9mm (14.2 x 9.3 x 0.7in)

• Weight: 1.58kg (3.48lbs)

The IdeaPad 1 retails for around $580, but it pretty regularly hovers somewhere around the $400 mark thanks to post-launch sales. Any discount beyond that makes a huge difference when the laptop is already so affordable, and you really are getting a solid PC for just $329.99 at Best Buy. This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, which is a budget CPU that is more than powerful enough for basic PC tasks like web browsing, consuming media, using Office applications, checking emails, and even (very light) gaming thanks to the Radeon mobile graphics.

Lenovo even includes a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code so you can play some of the more casual games offered on the service. This isn't a gaming laptop by any means and you can find the limits of this 4-core CPU if you look for them, but for $330 you can't complain much. That AMD chipset is supported by 8GB of decently fast RAM and a capable 256GB SSD that you can even replace after the fact if you find yourself needing more storage.

The 15.6-inch display still rocks a comfortable 1080p resolution and supports touch input, which is always nice to see. There's even an anti-glare coating to combat reflections, making the laptop more comfortable to use in direct lighting and making up for the average max brightness. The keyboard rocks a tenkey number pad (a real boon for a lot of people) alongside the solid Microsoft Precision touchpad, although it's sadly not backlit.

Lenovo honestly didn't skimp on the necessities. Wi-Fi 6 support ensures you'll never have issues staying online and Bluetooth 5.1 keeps you connected to your accessories or phone, and you get a USB Type-C port and HDMI port alongside the two USB Type-A ports, SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack.

You won't find any outdated features or software here. (Image credit: Lenovo | Best Buy)

The IdeaPad 1 is a well-balanced laptop perfect for casual users or those looking for the perfect beginner laptop to gift to a child or other family member. It even rocks the latest Windows 11 operating system, so you're future-proofed for years to come and protected by the latest security measures. This laptop comes in S Mode by default, which means it's limited to officially supported (and safe) apps from the Microsoft Store, but it's easy to disable that (you can follow this Microsoft support page for a how-to) if you need to go outside the Microsoft Store for any reason.

Seriously, you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to take advantage of some of the best deals. The Windows Central team is always on the lookout for the greatest ways to save money, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is one of those deals. Just keep in mind this laptop's limitations, though, as you can't push the price tag this low without some compromises. This is an excellent casual or beginner laptop, especially when it only costs $329.99 at Best Buy.

Who is this laptop for? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is an entry-level laptop, meaning it's aimed at users who are either looking to buy their first laptop or gift someone else their first laptop, or are casual users that just need a reliable Windows PC for basic tasks like web browsing, email, and Office applications. While this laptop is capable of very light gaming, it is not a gaming laptop.