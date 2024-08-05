I love my ROG Ally handheld, but the Lenovo Legion Go's larger screen, detachable controls, and discounted price are really tempting

My Nintendo Switch sits unused behind my TV and the Steam Deck fails to entice me because my ASUS ROG Ally has been such an amazing gaming handheld. If any competitor were to tempt me away, it'd be the beefy and powerful Lenovo Legion Go, which boasts a larger and more attractive display, innovative detachable controls similar to (but more useful than) the Switch, and — at least right now — a lower price point.

That's because the Lenovo Legion Go cost is currently cut down to just $599.99 at Best Buy, a $100 discount on this capable Windows-powered gaming handheld. That's a great price for an expansive 8.8-inch display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the surprisingly powerful AMD Z1 Extreme chipset, and access to thousands of amazing games on the go.

Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme, 512GB SSD) | was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Lenovo's powerful and feature-packed Legion just enjoyed a major software upgrade, and now the price has been cut by $100. With a built-in kickstand and detachable controls, this is the most versatile of the gaming handhelds.

✅Perfect for: Those who want the most capable and versatile gaming handheld on the market, as the Lenovo Legion Go's massive screen, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers with a secret virtual "mouse" option give it a competitive edge. ❌Avoid if: You want a compact gaming handheld that won't take up too much space, as the Lenovo Legion Go is by far one of the largest gaming handhelds you can buy right now. 💰Price check: $599.99 at Amazon 🔎Our review: Lenovo Legion Go review: Steam Deck and ROG Ally have a worthy gaming handheld competitor | Windows Central ❓Why Best Buy? Best Buy is one of the most trusted retailers for electronic products, with excellent customer support, a standard 15-day return window, and a price match guarantee. My Best Buy members (with a free tier available) get added perks including free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows, exclusive discounts and promotions, superior customer support and discounted repairs, and more.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

The gaming handheld for doing more

The Legion Go offers more versatility than any other gaming handheld available right now. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

We here at Windows Central adore the ASUS ROG Ally for offering a high-quality, well-balanced alternative to the Steam Deck that lets you play a much larger, practically endless library of the best PC games. It's not the only competitor on the market, though, with Lenovo joining the fray by taking a wildly different approach. The Lenovo Legion Go is unapologetically massive, but it packs in a ton of features and capabilities you just can't find elsewhere.

The Legion Go is also a gaming handheld powered by Windows 11, but contained within a much larger chassis than the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. It boasts a gorgeous, expansive 8.8-inch display (compared to the 7-inch default of other handhelds) with a 144Hz refresh rate, and pairs that with a suite of innovative hardware features.

You get a built-in touchpad for navigation, just like the Steam Deck. You get a full-sized, built-in kickstand and detachable, wireless controllers, just like the Nintendo Switch. You get subtle RGB lighting and access to the largest library of video games of any handheld platform, just like the ASUS ROG Ally. On top of all of that, you also get the ability to transform one of the detachable controllers into a precise mouse perfect for competitive first-person shooters and other mouse-orientated games.

There's honestly not much the Lenovo Legion Go can't do, and one of our biggest criticisms in our Lenovo Legion Go review has been vastly improved over time. Similar to ASUS, Lenovo has been updating the Legion Go consistently with better software, and the handheld just enjoyed a major upgrade in that department. Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go is frankly the only gaming handheld that properly tempts me beside the ASUS ROG Ally, and right now it's cheaper.

That's right, you get more display and more features with the Lenovo Legion Go for just $599.99 at Best Buy, which is $50 less than the equivalent ASUS ROG Ally with the same chipset, RAM, and SSD. If you'd like to double the SSD storage amount, you can do so for just $679.99 at Best Buy, which is a whole lot less than the exorbitantly expensive ASUS ROG Ally X we reviewed. I have to admit, I'm thinking about it, especially when those savings can be turned around and used on some of the best Lenovo Legion Go accessories.