Lenovo just cut $1,000 and more off the lightest and most secure ThinkPad I still use every day

If you're in the market for a new laptop and you need to be effortlessly capable, incredibly light and portable, and undeniably secure, Lenovo's ThinkPad line of enterprise-ready laptops is among your best options. Out of the entire family, no laptop is more impressive and premium than the flagship Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12).

I still use the 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon all the time, and it was the only laptop in my arsenal I trusted to travel to California with me for work. Its only weakness is the sky high price that inherently closes it off from many potential buyers — but right now, that's no longer a concern. Lenovo is shaving between 40-45% off every ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) configuration, saving you at least $1,000.

In fact, you can get my recommended configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 7 with enhanced vPro security, Windows 11 Pro, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for $2,094.95 at Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) | Core Ultra 7 w/ vPro | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD — $2,094.95 at Lenovo ThinkPad devices are legendary, but you're often paying a lot extra for their portability, security, and reliability. Right now, the gap is a whole lot shorter now that Lenovo's best and highest-end ThinkPad laptop is 40-45% off for a limited time. Configure your own Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) from $1,499.40 at Lenovo

✅Perfect for: Those who value a combination between performance, portability, security, and durability — and are willing to invest in a laptop with all of it. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a high-powered laptop with discrete graphics, as you won't find any NVIDIA GPU here.

Endless options to make the perfect laptop

You can even equip this laptop with a beautiful, high refresh rate OLED display. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Check out our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) review

To find success in enterprise markets, a laptop manufacturer needs to ensure their business-grade devices are durable and reliable, more secure and protected than any consumer laptop, are easy to remotely manage by IT departments, and have plenty of configuration options. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) checks all of these boxes, with an in-depth configurator that lets you tailor your laptop to your specific needs.

Every ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be built of high-grade, recycled, coated magnesium and aluminum with MIL-STD 810H military durability certification; every ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be less than 15mm thin and less than 2.5lbs; every ThinkPad X1 Carbon will boast Lenovo's legendary keyboard and TrackPoint. After that, anything is possible. You can equip the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a fast, efficient Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7, and choose if you need to pay extra for the additional hardware security and management features of Intel vPro.

You can have up to 32GB of modern LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage. You can choose between five different 14-inch display options, including two (touch and non-touch) absolutely gorgeous 2.8K, 120Hz, HDR-enabled OLED panels. You can even choose between Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro and two Linux distros (Ubuntu and Fedora). It doesn't stop there, though.

I wish I had a haptic touchpad, it'd make this laptop even better for me. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Need more than Wi-Fi? You can add a 4G Cat 16 or 5G Sub6 cellular antenna to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon so that you always have access to the internet. I certainly wish my model had that. Another feature I desperately wanted on my ThinkPad X1 Carbon (but wasn't quite available at the time) is the optional Sensel Haptic Touchpad. Haptic touchpads get rid of moving parts in favor of a highly precise haptic motor, and it'll genuinely change the way you think about touchpads; once you use it, you'll never want to go back.

No matter how you configure your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), it's going to be heavily discounted at Lenovo. Saving 40-45% off any device is nothing to sneeze at, and here it means you get one of the best enterprise laptops ever made for a non-enterprise price.

The laptop I trusted to go to LA with me

At less than 2.5lbs, this laptop has shocked every person I've handed it to with how light it is. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When I reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), I praised the laptop for its unbelievably light and durable design, its gorgeous OLED display, and the sheer refinement of its various hardware features like the keyboard, the speakers, and its port selection. I've trusted this laptop to go on two cross-country work trips with me, and each time it has never failed me. Lenovo made one hell of a laptop with this one.

It's not perfect, of course, as nothing is. Performance is overall worse than other Intel Core Ultra devices, even if the ThinkPad X1 Carbon never felt slow or held me back. Battery life is also shorter than I wanted it to be, even if the laptop still managed to hold out each time I was on the go. Finally, it's unbelievably expensive in the way only enterprise-grade laptops can be... But that particular problem is pretty much solved by this deal.

If you do opt for this laptop, you won't be disappointed, but your setup may be enhanced by an external battery pack like the UGREEN 145W fast charging bank I also take with me alongside the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Either way, this is a deal that's very hard to ignore. You can configure your own Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) from $1,499.40 at Lenovo for a limited time, so I wouldn't wait too long to take advantage.