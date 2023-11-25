You can get a 16-inch, 2-in-1 laptop that I reviewed and loved for less than $600 this Black Friday? Sign me up, please
The Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 is perfect for students and casual users that want a large-screened laptop.
I'm a big fan of Lenovo, as everything I've reviewed from the company has been incredibly solid. Since I reviewed it, one of my go-to recommendations for anyone looking for an all-around great, large-screened Windows laptop for under $1,000 is the Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 8), the latest in a long line from the company. Thanks to Black Friday, you can pick up it up for just $549.99 at Best Buy, making it even easier to obtain an awesome convertible laptop.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) — Intel Core i5-1335U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | was
$849.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
I reviewed the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 for Windows Central, and came away impressed with the balance of features, power, and quality. It's a great all-around laptop, but it's made even more enticing by this fantastic price cut.
👀Alternative deal: Want AMD power? This sale is even more impressive percentage-wise, getting you a Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for
$1,149.99 $649.99 at Lenovo
✅Perfect for: Casual users, students, and anyone else who wants a balanced, large-screen, 2-in-1 laptop without breaking the bank
❌Avoid if: You need a lot of graphical power — this is an ultrabook-class laptop, so it's not packing a discrete GPU or an ultra-powerful CPU
💰Price check: $549.99 at Lenovo
🔍Our experience: Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) review: Good value, large screen, a few cut corners
🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy price matches deals, provides quick standard shipping, and boasts impressive customer support. If you sign-up for a My Best Buy membership, you can earn exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, better device protection and support, and more. You can find out more in our in-depth My Best Buy membership guide
More great Black Friday deals
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
$619.98$479 at Walmart
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$455.73 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HP OMEN 27qs for
$429.99$299.99 at Best Buy
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$239.99 at Target
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Samsung
- Microsoft Audio Dock for
$249.99$44.99 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for
$349.99$297.49 at Amazon
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
My go-to recommendation for an affordable, large-screened laptop
My Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) review goes into more detail on everything you need to know about this laptop, but I'll save you some reading and explain to you here why you should be interested in it, especially given you can currently save at least $300!
The Yoga 7i 16 is a mid-range laptop aiming to offer the perfect balance for most people between performance, features, quality, and price. It's a very difficult balance to strike, and Lenovo does it much better than most here (even if it's not entirely perfect). You're getting a large, 16:10 FHD+ 1200p touch display, a 360-degrees hinge that lets you use the Yoga 7i 16 in four modes (laptop, studio, tent, and tablet), plenty of modern ports (including two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 for blistering speeds), a number pad built into the keyboard deck, and much more.
That's a great foundation, but how does it run? In my testing, the Yoga 7i 16 felt great to use, with consistent and reliable performance that didn't sacrifice efficiency. The configuration on sale is a little different from the one I reviewed, but the experience should be similar. You're getting a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U to keep things running smoothly, 16GB of very quick DDR5 RAM, and a modern and fast 512GB SSD. A massive battery and those efficient internals means this laptop can easily keep up with the average workload through an entire day and then some, which is awesome for students and mobile professionals.
The design and build quality are above average, the backlit keyboard and touchpad are fantastic, there's Windows Hello biometric authentication for easier logins, and did I mention that never-ending battery life? There's seriously a lot of good stuff here, with pretty much only two cons in my books: the display is just okay, and the webcam is barely even that. If video conferencing or consuming media on a nice screen are super important to you, those may be dealbreakers. For most people, though, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) is one of the best value Windows 11 laptops I've used, and Black Friday 2023 has made it a whole lot better.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.