You can get a 16-inch, 2-in-1 laptop that I reviewed and loved for less than $600 this Black Friday? Sign me up, please

I'm a big fan of Lenovo, as everything I've reviewed from the company has been incredibly solid. Since I reviewed it, one of my go-to recommendations for anyone looking for an all-around great, large-screened Windows laptop for under $1,000 is the Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 8), the latest in a long line from the company. Thanks to Black Friday, you can pick up it up for just $549.99 at Best Buy, making it even easier to obtain an awesome convertible laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) — Intel Core i5-1335U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | was $849.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy I reviewed the latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 for Windows Central, and came away impressed with the balance of features, power, and quality. It's a great all-around laptop, but it's made even more enticing by this fantastic price cut. 👀Alternative deal: Want AMD power? This sale is even more impressive percentage-wise, getting you a Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,149.99 $649.99 at Lenovo

More great Black Friday deals

My go-to recommendation for an affordable, large-screened laptop

This isn't a small laptop, but that's exactly what a whole lotta people want. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

My Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) review goes into more detail on everything you need to know about this laptop, but I'll save you some reading and explain to you here why you should be interested in it, especially given you can currently save at least $300!

The Yoga 7i 16 is a mid-range laptop aiming to offer the perfect balance for most people between performance, features, quality, and price. It's a very difficult balance to strike, and Lenovo does it much better than most here (even if it's not entirely perfect). You're getting a large, 16:10 FHD+ 1200p touch display, a 360-degrees hinge that lets you use the Yoga 7i 16 in four modes (laptop, studio, tent, and tablet), plenty of modern ports (including two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 for blistering speeds), a number pad built into the keyboard deck, and much more.

That's a great foundation, but how does it run? In my testing, the Yoga 7i 16 felt great to use, with consistent and reliable performance that didn't sacrifice efficiency. The configuration on sale is a little different from the one I reviewed, but the experience should be similar. You're getting a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U to keep things running smoothly, 16GB of very quick DDR5 RAM, and a modern and fast 512GB SSD. A massive battery and those efficient internals means this laptop can easily keep up with the average workload through an entire day and then some, which is awesome for students and mobile professionals.

The design and build quality are above average, the backlit keyboard and touchpad are fantastic, there's Windows Hello biometric authentication for easier logins, and did I mention that never-ending battery life? There's seriously a lot of good stuff here, with pretty much only two cons in my books: the display is just okay, and the webcam is barely even that. If video conferencing or consuming media on a nice screen are super important to you, those may be dealbreakers. For most people, though, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 8) is one of the best value Windows 11 laptops I've used, and Black Friday 2023 has made it a whole lot better.