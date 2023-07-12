This is THE webcam deal you should be buying right now

When attending meetings online, broadcasting yourself live on streaming services, or simply saying "hi" to your long-distant friends and family, you're going to need a high-quality webcam so you can look your best while greeting people on the internet.

Luckily for you, Elgato has your covered with the Elgato Facecam, the company's debut webcam, which features a well-constructed lens and excellent latency and refresh rates for live video feeds, among other features. This webcam usually sells for the retail price of $149.99, but Amazon is offering a special 20% discount for the Elgato Facecam, so you can buy it for $119.99 instead for a limited time.

(Image credit: Windows Central | Elgato)

Elgato is one of the most well-renowned electronic companies when it comes to making well-made products designed for streaming or recording footage for online purposes. Their debut webcam, the Elgato Facecam, is no exception.

This webcam features a solid, sturdy design with a satisfying heft to its weight. It can broadcast live footage and capture footage with 1080p resolution and 60FPS, plus it can be configured to run at either 50Hz or 60Hz.

It also has a solid refresh rate which can reduce the number of flickering lights that may occur in your video feeds. In addition, the Elgato Facecam has ultra-low latency to ensure that your expressions and actions match up to what's happening on screen if you're streaming a video game.

Why we like this deal

While it may be outperformed nowadays by its younger sibling, the Elgato Facecam Pro, the original Facecam is still an exceptional webcam for those looking to stream raw camera footage with high resolutions and frame rates with near-instantaneous responsiveness.

When the Elgato Facecam was first released in 2021, it had a hefty price tag of $200 which made it difficult for some, like our own Jez Corden in his review of the Elgato Facecam, to justify purchasing over cheaper but comparable webcams. However, over the years, that retail price has gradually dropped to the more acceptable price of $149.99.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day's 20% discount deal, that price has gone down even further to the price of $119.99. So, if you want to high-quality webcam that's on with the best PC webcams on the market, take advantage of this Prime Day deal while you can and buy yourself an Elgato Facecam.