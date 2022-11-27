Cyber Monday PC deals: Desktop PCs, components, and upgrade parts

Refresh

Supporting up to 8K desktop resolutions, this 6700 XT will comfortably play modern games at 1080p - 1440p at a bargain price. Features like AMD FidelityFX and variable rate shading (VRS) enhance the final image anyway, so upscaling makes your gameplay look even better! — Ben Wilson

Ready for modern games with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this Radeon RX 6700 XT variant from ASRock is on sale for Cyber Monday at Newegg after using a $20 rebate. Contained in a sturdy metal frame with a solid backplate to prevent damage to your motherboard, the Challenger D model features twin fans keeping the GPU cool under load with premium thermal pads. When the card is idle, the fans even stop for completely silent, energy-saving mode.

(Image credit: WD)

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X m.2 SSD $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

WD Black SN850X is currently discounted by a significant $60 from its usual asking price. This m.2 SSD is a great option for upgrading any compatible system and is available in a number of storage sizes through the Amazon link provided above for Cyber Monday.

You will notice a significant increase in file transfer rates, OS load times, and game load times thanks to this m.2's 7,300 MB/s sequential read capabilities. Check to see whether your motherboard supports PCIe one-notch slots if you're still using a mechanical HDD (why?! ), and then grab one of these bad boys. Additionally, a heatsink is integrated into this specific "X" model to aid in heat dispersion and prevent throttling during peak transfer periods. Additionally, this SSD features Western Digital's "Game Mode 2.0" firmware that tries to anticipate when game materials should be queued up on-demand to speed up load times and lessen texture popping. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Gamdias)

Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to pick up some upgrades for an existing system, but what if you're looking to put one together from scratch? We have good news: thanks to a variety of excellent deals, you can get all the components you'll need to build a quality 1440p gaming rig for only $760 — and it'll have space for extra storage if you decide you'd like to add some down the line.

We go into more detail about why we're recommending the specific discounts we listed above here, but the long and short of it is that by taking advantage of these deals, you'll be able to enjoy a stable 1440p gaming experience at around 60 FPS at high settings in the vast majority of games on the market. Notably, there's enough PSU headroom here that you could opt for a great graphics card deal on an RTX 3070 or a Radeon RX 6700 XT instead of a regular Radeon RX 6700, though you'd have to pay a little more.

Ultimately, a rig like this would typically cost at least $1,000+, so the fact you can build one for just $760 thanks to Cyber Monday is fantastic. If you've been hoping to put together a capable gaming PC but haven't been able to justify it due to high prices, now is the time to pull the trigger. — Brendan Lowry, Windows Central Contributor

(Image credit: Lepow)

If you need a second screen but don't have the space for a full-size monitor, these portable 15.6" panels from Lepow are discounted by up to 43% on Amazon. Ideal for setting up alongside a laptop or even connecting to an Xbox when traveling, thanks to the built-in speakers and super-thin design, with both Z1 models including an attached screen protector.

There are HDMI and USB cables included with every model to connect compatible phones, tablets, and more to a larger screen. Perfect for presentations or any other situation where you need quick access to a spare monitor. These IPS panels output a 1920 x 1080 resolution image, which is about perfect for its size considering their skinny width and lightweight construction. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Intel)

Various configurations of Intel desktop CPU are currently available with various sale prices for Cyber Monday, with the Core i5 10600K offering the biggest saving at 43% off.

If you're building a new desktop PC or simply want to upgrade an existing one, there should be something here for everyone given the varied nature of these chips. The two 12th gen CPUs offer the best value for money from this list I would say, although the 10th gen i5 with the 43% off is hard to ignore too.

The Core i7 12700KF desktop CPU is a true beast here, but the Core i5 12th gen is also really great too, and even edges out the Core i9, albeit with slightly higher wattage costs. Generally speaking, I would skip out on the Core i9 10th gen on offer here, and gun instead for the Core i5 or Core i7 12th gen, but the Core i5 is a great option for a budget machine. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI MPG ARTYMIS 27-inch monitor $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

This excellent curved monitor from MSI has a truly massive $200 saving for Cyber Monday. This 1000R curved display is designed to immerse you in your field of view for a more cinematic experience, complete with 165Hz refresh rates at 1ms. This monitor is 2560 x 1440 for an FHD+ experience, complete with a peak 400 nits brightness.

MSI has also baked some proprietary features into this monitor, including its "night vision" filter that enhances models in dark shadows to give you an edge in competitive multiplayer, while also packing AMD's FreeSync Premium tech and anti-flicker, with anti-blue light modes. This is one of the best premium monitor deals we've seen so far and worth considering. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Super Flower)

Super Flower Leadex 80+ Platinum 1200W PSU $349.99 $189.99 at Newegg

For a cutting-edge computer build, you'll likely need to feed some power-hungry components with plenty of juice. This 1200W Super Flower Leadex power supply is fully modular to save trailing cables, connecting only what you need.

It's a fantastic option to avoid stuffing a fistful of unused cables underneath a shroud in your PC case and provides enough power to handle the recommended specs on a modern graphics card like the NVIDIA RTX 4080. At a gigantic $160.00 saving, it's the perfect PSU for enthusiast builds with a 45% saving on Newegg.

Its 140mm fan runs completely silent with an eco mode switch, and the 80+ Platinum rating further helps keep wasted energy down to a minimum. It won't fit into a small form-factor case, but neither would a gigantic GPU, so it's better suited to a standard desk tower. — Ben Wilson