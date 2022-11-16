Live
Early deals on PC hardware for Black Friday: components and accessories
Why wait? These early deals are great!
Black Friday isn't officially happening until November 25, but that doesn't stop retailers from offering early deals among the hype for savings. Some storefronts will extend the event by a few days to over a week, making bargains easier to grab when not restricted to a single day and suffering from rapid sellouts.
If you're planning to build a new PC, this could be the perfect time to pick up components and accessories for your rig at discounted prices. We're rounding up the best deals popping up during the early Black Friday period, so beat the rush and find what you need before the big day.
Other early Black Friday deals:
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2
$499$159.99 at Amazon
Ranking as some of the best solid-state storage we've ever had the pleasure of testing, our initial Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD review only had one complaint: the lack of a 2TB option. Well, fantastic news! Not only does Samsung now offer this gigantic storage option, but it's on sale for an early Black Friday deal with a 68% saving.
If you're in the market for rapid storage to handle 4K video editing or 3D modeling, the EVO Plus has your back. Featuring Samsung's 96-layer V NAND memory with sequential write speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s and reads of 3,500MB/s, it creates the ideal environment for your operating system and the most demanding apps.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU
$359$184 at Amazon
The Ryzen 7 5700G features integrated Radeon graphics, ideal for a budget build or simply as a backup when switching out a dedicated GPU. Using the AMD Zen 3 architecture, this APU has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz but can be overclocked to 4.6GHz if you can control the raised temperatures with an appropriate cooler.
Check our breakdown of the 5000 series processors and double-check your components for compatibility. The 5700G caps out at PCIe 3.0, compared to the standard 5000 series supporting PCIe 4.0 for a broader GPU choice. Its low 65W TDP keeps the power draw down, so you could save cash on a modest PSU and build a very affordable PC with this huge 48% saving.
- TP-Link Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router
$199.99$159.99 at Amazon
The cutting-edge standard in wireless networking, Wi-Fi 6E, offers a range of enhancements to your home if you have compatible devices. Even if you're using primarily previous-generation tech, our TP-Link Archer AXE75 review proved this router the most approachable option with enough bandwidth and signal strength to deliver reliable access around in a 2-3 bedroom home.
Dropping its price even further with a 20% saving for the early Black Friday period, the Archer AXE5400 is your best bet for a tri-band router with modern tech. Up to 5,400Mbps combined speed over 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz bands is plenty to keep your devices streaming smoothly and keeping gamers safe from lag. Wi-Fi 6E is still reasonably new, but this is a fantastic option for future-proofing.
