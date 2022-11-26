Cyber Monday deals on webcams, capture cards, and more livestreaming essentials

Friday had plenty of hype, but these massive Cyber Monday webcam deals stand out alongside similar bargains on capture cards and accessories, providing everything you need to start livestreaming on Twitch, YouTube, and beyond. We're making educated picks on the essential hardware for a high-quality stream, all reduced for huge savings during this digital sale event.

If you're starting from scratch, you could build an excellent 1440p gaming PC to pair with more of our hand-picked deals on gaming monitors. Whether you want to stream PC games or the latest Xbox blockbusters, Windows Central has your back with a roundup of critical essentials and extras.

Livestreaming essentials on Cyber Monday

Best webcam deals on Cyber Monday

High-quality video is integral to a successful stream, so don't settle for a dollar-store dud. Our selections of Cyber Monday webcam deals offer a choice of the best models suited to a crisp, smooth live feed. Each webcam features the necessary manual adjustments for a correctly calibrated green screen, cutting out your background and cleanly displaying you above the game, just like the professionals.

(opens in new tab) Logitech C920x webcam $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Capture up to 1080p video with the C920x, and its dual microphones are handy if you don't have a dedicated mic. Compatible with every popular streaming app, Logitech even includes a 3-month subscription to XSplit to try out its premium features.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro webcam $199.99 $87.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Loaded with an adaptive light sensor that can easily adjust to practically any environment, the Razer Kiyo Pro is fantastic in low-light settings. If you don't have spare lamps in your setup, this 1080p60 webcam is for you.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Facecam $169.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Elgato released the world's most powerful 1080p60 webcam with its USB-C Facecam (opens in new tab). Recording uncompressed video for ultimate clarity. Specifically designed for livestreaming, this is the best deal for a premium pick.

Best capture card deals on Cyber Monday

External capture cards are ideal for streaming games from your Xbox or even a second PC. Practically anything with at least an HDMI video output can display on your desktop or laptop via USB and the included capture software. It's a great way to reduce the strain on your machine when playing the most demanding games, saving processing power for encoding the live video and audio. Consider your plans for streaming and whether you're prioritizing 4K resolutions or smoother framerates to help you pick.

(opens in new tab) Razer Ripsaw HD USB capture card $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stream a 1080p feed from your Xbox or a separate gaming PC with the Ripsaw HD (opens in new tab), a plug-and-play USB capture card that allows 4K passthrough so you can continue playing lag-free on a second screen.

(opens in new tab) NZXT Signal 4K30 USB capture card $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The NZXT Signal pushes things further for the price, allowing 4K recordings at 30 FPS, 1440p144Hz, or 1080p240Hz with HDR enabled. Compatible with all modern streaming software, it's a fantastic option for ultra-HD streaming.

(opens in new tab) Elgato HD60 X USB capture card $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect for modern consoles, the HD60 X (opens in new tab) supports variable refresh rates (VRR) to prevent screen tearing on up to 2160p30 recordings with 10-bit HDR on Windows and 4K60 passthrough for another screen.

Best microphone deals on Cyber Monday

Some webcams offer internal microphones, but the audio quality will likely never match a dedicated mic. It's easy to overspend in this category, but our finds have the perfect balance of performance and value. USB mics with a headphone monitoring jack can help keep your streaming setup free from clutter by connecting a 3.5mm cable directly and bypassing trailing any cords leading to your PC. Otherwise, any reasonably high-quality mic is ideal for general voice recording outside livestreaming, so it's a versatile purchase.

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti USB mic $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Blue Yeti has been a popular choice for streamers for many years, with the best-selling USB microphone offering a triplet of recording capsules for multi-directional recordings. Perfect for budding ASMR streamers.

(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren V2 X USB mic $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This USB-powered condenser microphone from Razer features a supercardioid pattern to cut out noise like keyboard hits and mouse clicks. Automatically adjusting its gain for live recording, the Seiren V2 X (opens in new tab) for anyone who usually gets a little excited during tense gaming.

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB mic $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Everyone knows that gamers love RGB. At least HyperX does, loading multi-colored LEDs into its gorgeous QuadCast S USB condenser mic. Offering multi-directional recordings and a touch sensor to mute, it's a streamer's dream.

Streaming accessories on Cyber Monday

Outside of the obvious picks, some extra accessories can elevate your livestream to the same level as the pros. Flexible microphone arms help with consistent volume as you speak, shifting them into the perfect position no matter how you present yourself. Green screens can help to cleverly composite you in front of gameplay or be useful in hundreds of other clever ways. You can certainly get by without these, but they're vital to a professional stream.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Key Light Mini $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're broadcasting yourself to the world, you should treat yourself to some proper lighting. The Key Light Mini (opens in new tab) is a portable LED lamp with an adjustable color temperature to properly match your skin tones, and can run for 4hrs at 50% on its 4000 mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Wave mic arm LP $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Officially designed for the Elgato range of microphones, the Wave mic arm LP (low profile) is compatible with practically any other model since it uses a standard 1/4” screw and includes 3/8”-5/8” adapters. Perfect for elevating your microphone away from the desk.

(opens in new tab) Elgato collapsible green screen $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Last but not least, this accessory looks straight out of a movie set. Elgato's collapsible green screen (opens in new tab) measures 148 x 180 cm when extended and weighs a hefty 9.3 kg, but you'll rarely need to move it once you find the perfect spot.