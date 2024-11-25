One of our best-reviewed headsets for Xbox and PC gaming just got a stupendously huge 50% discount with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon

The HyperX Cloud 3 gaming headset with high-grade audio and ergonomics, is now on sale for less than $51 over at Amazon courtesy of an early Black Friday discount sale.

Header image for Windows Central&#039;s Black Friday spotlight deal post for the HyperX Cloud 3 gaming headset
The illustrious HyperX Cloud 3 gaming headset is on sale at Amazon thanks to Black Friday. (Image credit: Windows Central | HyperX)

One of our favorite gaming headsets that we at Windows Central often recommend to gamers is the HyperX Cloud 3. This mechanical marvel will enrich your auditory gaming experiences with crystal-clear audio quality via Surround Sound while providing maximum comfort with its cozy, memory foam ear cushions.

The HyperX Cloud 3 usually sells for a moderately high MSRP of $99.99. However, Black Friday has come to cleave that price in half to a more modest fee of $50.57 at Amazon (50% off).

Why should you buy the HyperX Cloud 3 gaming headset?

Wearing the HyperX Cloud 3 Gaming Headset.

Never feel uncomfortable while chatting with your gaming buddies online again with the HyperX Cloud 3's 'hyper' comfy memory foam ear cushions. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The HyperX Cloud series contains some of the finest mid-range headsets HyperX has produced and the HyperX Cloud 3 is the cream of the crop. Even our headset expert Rebecca Spears stated that it's her main headset of choice when she reviewed the HyperX Cloud 3.

The HyperX Cloud 3 improves upon all of the positive traits of the HyperX Cloud 2 (which our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino reviewed) while smoothing out the rough edges to create one of the best PC gaming headsets and best Xbox gaming headsets on the market.

The HyperX Cloud 3 accomplished this feat by being equipped with 53mm angled drivers with Surround Sound to deliver crisp and high-grade audio when listening to in-game music and sound effects. Plus the sound drivers are installed with Spatial Audio so your ears can more easily pick up the sound of footsteps and other subtle sound effects.

Not only does this make the player feel more immersed while playing games, but it can also help them detect the sound of enemy movement in games like Stalker 2 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The headset also comes with a detachable 10mm microphone that can transmit your voice online with crystal-clear audio with little to no latency or distracting background noise. With the HyperX Cloud 3's mic, you will be able to communicate with your teammates (or taunt your rivals) more clearly in online multiplayer games like World of Warcraft or Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds.

Of course, all the audio quality in the world will mean little if a headset isn't comfortable to wear, and thankfully, the HyperX Cloud 3 more than delivers in this regard. This headset is outfitted with memory foam cushioned earphones and a headband outlined with faux leatherette to keep your ears and head comfy without straining them during your hour-long sessions of playing the best PC games and best Xbox games.

Aside from not having any wireless capabilities, the biggest drawback of the HyperX Cloud 3 is that it often sells for a rather costly MSRP of $99.99. However, that issue has been mitigated thanks to Amazon's lucrative 50% Black Friday discount which has chopped the MSRP of the HyperX Cloud 3 (Black/Red variant) down to $50.57, which is the biggest discount this product has had in two months.

If getting your hands on one of HyperX's best gaming headsets for less than $51 while saving $49.42 isn't a sign of an absolute steal of a deal then I don't know what is.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.

When is Cyber Monday?

When Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday will begin shortly afterward on December 2, 2024. Cyber Monday is worth keeping track of after Black Friday finishes, as this online-only event will most likely host exclusive discount deals not shown during Black Friday or cheaper deals than ones hosted during Black Friday. Also, some Cyber Monday deals may last after the event is over, so you may want to stick around for any last-minute discounts.

