Thanks to an unmissable deal this is the best gaming headset you can get for under $70 but it has one huge drawback
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX has hit a rock bottom discount but seemingly only on the non-Xbox compatible model, it's still great for PC gaming though.
I've found some outstanding deals this Black Friday week (because, let's face it, it's the whole week), but this is hands down the most impressive headset deal I've come across. It's just a crying shame it doesn't work with Xbox, but it is a fantastic price for a PC or PlayStation gamer. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX PS version is reduced from $119.99 to $61.99 at Amazon, making it a total bargain for a comfortable headset with an insane 48+ hours of battery life. If Xbox compatibility isn't a dealbreaker, this is the best headset under $70 you can buy right now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX
Was: $119.99
Now: $61.99 at Amazon
"Crushing the competition in its field, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Stealth 600 Gen 2. Turtle Beach should be proud." — Ben Wilson Senior Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 (old model)
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for an affordable wireless headset that's comfortable, lightweight with a brilliant microphone.
❌Avoid if: You want an Xbox compatible headset as unfortunately this only works with PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mac
Features: 48-hour battery life, quick charging, 50mm Speakers, 2.4GHz Wireless Connection, Gen 2 flip-to-mute mic. Warranty: One-year warranty. Launch date: May 2022
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $89.99 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deals: $149.99 for the Turtle Beach - Stealth 700 Gen 3 at Best Buy and $84.99 for the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 at Amazon (both work with Xbox)
Why the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX is such a great headset
I've never been a fan of coughing up over $200 for a headset (though if you are looking for something premium the Stealth Pro wireless is also on offer and on our best Xbox headsets list). For something that just performs well, that I can use in both single-player games with epic soundtracks, and multiplayer party chats in sweaty COD lobbies, Turtle Beach has been my pick for best value for a long time and I own the the previous version of this headset, which is still going strong. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX has the same level of comfort as its predecessor, with the earcups being particularly great if you wear glasses. Additionally, it boasts a much higher battery life at over 48 hours so you won't have to worry about charging it very often.
While this PS version is not Xbox-compatible, it's still an excellent choice for PC gaming and stands as a worthy competitor on our list of top mid-range gaming headsets. The headset’s durable build, flip-to-mute microphone, and 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter ensure it delivers clear audio and ease of use.
This version of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX is available only in black, but the price drop to $61.99 makes it a top pick for anyone in need of a budget-friendly, high-quality headset. Whether you're upgrading your setup or hunting for a holiday gift for a PC gamer, this is the deal to grab before the Black Friday sales end.
If you are looking for Xbox-compatible options, there is a Stealth 600 Gen 3 in the sale for $84.99 which while a little more expensive, will work with all of your devices including the Xbox console, as well as keeping under that $100 price point.
