These 4 HyperX gaming headsets are so discounted for Prime Day, I'm tempted to buy them all
Wired or wireless for sound? HyperX have options
HyperX is a brand you can trust to provide high-quality gaming products that are comfortable, durable, and affordable. HyperX headsets are especially popular among gamers, as they offer decent sound compared to other budget options and an array of wired and wireless options. That's why HyperX headsets always rank high on our list of the best gaming accessories. Here I'll round up some of the best deals on HyperX headsets that you can find right now.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless: was
$119.99 now $88.99 at Amazon
Some of the best-looking headphones HyperX has ever created, the sleek black and red wireless model has a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 7.1 surround sound, an LED mic mute indicator, and an exceptionally good 30-hour battery life
Price check: Target $119.99
✅Pros: Super comfortable and light frame
❌Cons: Does not work with Xbox consoles as it uses USB audio transfer
HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal: was
$99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
This headset is an improved version of the HyperX CloudX, which is one of our Best Xbox headset picks. It has a simple design but a low price that belies its excellent quality. For $60, it offers more than you would expect and is a great option for anyone who wants a sturdy, affordable headset with superb sound at the mid and high ranges.
Price check: Walmart $79.99
✅Pros: Virtual 7.1 surround sound, compatible with multiple platforms including Xbox, and detachable noise-canceling microphone
❌Cons: Sound can be muddy and lack detail in the lower ranges
HyperX CloudX Stinger: was
$49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
An officially licensed Xbox headset with our familiar Team Green color scheme, this headset has a pleasing volume slider on the earcup, making it easy to adjust without fumbling for buttons, and is a high-quality build for a budget price.
Price check: HyperX $49.99
✅Pros: Mic can be flipped up to mute, price won't break the bank. Very comfortable with memory foam ear pads
❌Cons: Average microphone, limited sound features
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
The most affordable of all of the HyperX sale items today, you can snap up a spare headset for less than 20 bucks. The audio on this headset won't rock your world, but it's a great option if buying for younger members of the household
Price check: Walmart $32.50
✅Pros: Extremely affordable and great for kids
❌Cons: The ear cups do not swivel so not adjustable. Keep in mind if you find headsets uncomfortable out of the box
HyperX is generally known for putting out the best quality in the lower price range so to grab one of their headsets in a sale is a double bargain.
• Best deals: Our best (so far)
• Windows laptops
• Gaming laptops
• 4K and ultrawide monitor deals
• Gaming monitors
• GPU deals: AMD & NVIDIA
• Motherboard deals: Intel & AMD
• NAS deals: Network-attached storage
• Routers: Wi-Fi home networking
There's a decent range here, from the no-frills designs to the more stylish ones, depending on if you're buying for yourself or getting a gift for a younger family member. HyperX headsets are a great choice for gamers who want high-quality products from a trusted brand without costing an arm and a leg.
They offer a balanced sound profile, a comfortable design, and a simple user interface. Another brand that competes in the same price range is Turtle Beach, which also has some solid options. However, it really depends on your preference. Turtle Beach headsets tend to emphasize bass more and have more features on their headsets, but that also means more buttons to deal with when you are wearing them.
I prefer simplicity over complexity, so I would choose HyperX over Turtle Beach in this comparison. Both brands feature in our top PC headsets and top Xbox headsets lists, though, so I suggest giving those a read if you wish to do more research.
Which I would choose
The HyperX CloudX is a headset that has earned a reputation for being one of the best gaming headsets on the market thanks to its high-quality performance, comfort, and durability at a low price. The updated model, the HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal, improves on the original with features such as virtual 7.1 surround sound, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and a sleek metal design.
Now that this headset is on sale, it’s an even better deal than before, and I think it’s the best product that HyperX has to offer in this sale. If you are looking for a gaming headset that will impress you with its sound, comfort, and value, you can’t go wrong with the HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.