These 4 HyperX gaming headsets are so discounted for Prime Day, I'm tempted to buy them all

HyperX is a brand you can trust to provide high-quality gaming products that are comfortable, durable, and affordable. HyperX headsets are especially popular among gamers, as they offer decent sound compared to other budget options and an array of wired and wireless options. That's why HyperX headsets always rank high on our list of the best gaming accessories. Here I'll round up some of the best deals on HyperX headsets that you can find right now.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless: was $119.99 now $88.99 at Amazon Some of the best-looking headphones HyperX has ever created, the sleek black and red wireless model has a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 7.1 surround sound, an LED mic mute indicator, and an exceptionally good 30-hour battery life Price check: Target $119.99



✅Pros: Super comfortable and light frame



❌Cons: Does not work with Xbox consoles as it uses USB audio transfer

HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This headset is an improved version of the HyperX CloudX, which is one of our Best Xbox headset picks. It has a simple design but a low price that belies its excellent quality. For $60, it offers more than you would expect and is a great option for anyone who wants a sturdy, affordable headset with superb sound at the mid and high ranges. Price check: Walmart $79.99



✅Pros: Virtual 7.1 surround sound, compatible with multiple platforms including Xbox, and detachable noise-canceling microphone



❌Cons: Sound can be muddy and lack detail in the lower ranges

HyperX CloudX Stinger: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon An officially licensed Xbox headset with our familiar Team Green color scheme, this headset has a pleasing volume slider on the earcup, making it easy to adjust without fumbling for buttons, and is a high-quality build for a budget price. Price check: HyperX $49.99



✅Pros: Mic can be flipped up to mute, price won't break the bank. Very comfortable with memory foam ear pads



❌Cons: Average microphone, limited sound features

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The most affordable of all of the HyperX sale items today, you can snap up a spare headset for less than 20 bucks. The audio on this headset won't rock your world, but it's a great option if buying for younger members of the household Price check: Walmart $32.50



✅Pros: Extremely affordable and great for kids



❌Cons: The ear cups do not swivel so not adjustable. Keep in mind if you find headsets uncomfortable out of the box

HyperX is generally known for putting out the best quality in the lower price range so to grab one of their headsets in a sale is a double bargain.



There's a decent range here, from the no-frills designs to the more stylish ones, depending on if you're buying for yourself or getting a gift for a younger family member. HyperX headsets are a great choice for gamers who want high-quality products from a trusted brand without costing an arm and a leg.

They offer a balanced sound profile, a comfortable design, and a simple user interface. Another brand that competes in the same price range is Turtle Beach, which also has some solid options. However, it really depends on your preference. Turtle Beach headsets tend to emphasize bass more and have more features on their headsets, but that also means more buttons to deal with when you are wearing them.

I prefer simplicity over complexity, so I would choose HyperX over Turtle Beach in this comparison. Both brands feature in our top PC headsets and top Xbox headsets lists, though, so I suggest giving those a read if you wish to do more research.

Which I would choose

The HyperX CloudX is a headset that has earned a reputation for being one of the best gaming headsets on the market thanks to its high-quality performance, comfort, and durability at a low price. The updated model, the HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal, improves on the original with features such as virtual 7.1 surround sound, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and a sleek metal design.

Now that this headset is on sale, it’s an even better deal than before, and I think it’s the best product that HyperX has to offer in this sale. If you are looking for a gaming headset that will impress you with its sound, comfort, and value, you can’t go wrong with the HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal.