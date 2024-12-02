Today's your last chance to get your hands on one of HyperX's most budget-friendly gaming headsets for less than $40 with this Cyber Monday deal at HP

Listen to your favorite games with sharp audio quality while maintaining comfort for your ears with the HyperX Cloud 2 headset.

HyperX has created a plethora of gaming headsets, and one of its standout products is the HyperX Cloud 2. This wired headset from 2015 has and continues to earn positive reception from many gamers looking for high-quality gaming headsets for its crisp audio, comfortable earcups, and budget-friendly MSRP of $79.99.

A MSRP which has gotten even more affordable thanks to this early Christmas miracle of a 50% Cyber Monday discount that has reduced it to $39.99 at HP.

A solid headset with crisp audio and comfy ergonomics HyperX Cloud II - Gaming Headset

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99 at HP



"These headphones are comfortable, look great, feature long battery life, and the sound is just fantastic." — Dan Rubino, Editor-in-Chief, Windows Central Windows Central review (Wireless version) ✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for an affordable gaming headset with high-quality input and output audio while comfy to wear. ❌Avoid if: You prefer using wireless controllers or if you're on the hunt for premium headsets with a wide range of features that deliver the best audio possible. Features: Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, 53mm drivers, detachable mic, 3.5mm jack, HyperX Signature Comfort memory foam. Warranty: Two-year warranty. Launch date: 2015. 👉See at: HP 🤩Alternative deal: $77.94 at Walmart

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

💽More last-minute Cyber Monday deals💾

Why should you buy the HyperX Cloud II?

The Wireless version most of the advanced tech of the HyperX Cloud II wired edition. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central | HyperX)

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino gave the wireless version of the HyperX Cloud 2 a glowing review, stating, "The wireless version of HyperX's popular Cloud II headset is a winner. Super comfort, excellent design, and powerful audio without a wired connection will be worth the extra $50 for many. Too bad it doesn't work on Xbox, though."

The wired edition of the HyperX Cloud 2 features most of the advanced tech of the wireless version, but it trades the wireless connectivity for extra compatibility with Xbox consoles via a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB 2.0 connector.

This tech includes 53mm audio drivers with a frequency response between 15Hz–20kHz and 7.1 surround sound. This allows it to convey rich and crystal-clear audio (the volume of which can be adjusted with the headset's attached audio box) while listening to music, talking with people online, or playing the best Xbox games and best PC games.

The HyperX Cloud 2 also has a detachable microphone that can transmit your voice with high-quality sound and active noise-canceling, so people can hear you more clearly without background noise.

To top it off, this headset's headband and earcups are equipped with HyperX Signature Comfort memory foam which makes it extremely comfy to wear, even after being used for several hours of gaming.

While HyperX Cloud 2 may not be as advanced as some of the more modern best Xbox gaming headsets or its successor, the HyperX Cloud 3, it's still a solid product that holds up today and is one of the more affordable options out there.

In fact, it's gotten even more affordable thanks to this exclusive 50% Cyber Monday discount deal being hosted by HP. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the HyperX Cloud 2 for just $39.99 at HP and save yourself $40.99 in the process.

However, this deal will most likely last only for today, so if you want to get your hands on a high-quality headset at an extremely low price, this is your best chance to do so. Also, if you don't mind paying extra money for more advanced features and higher sound quality, the HyperX Cloud 3 is also on sale for a 30% Cyber Monday discount that has taken its MSRP down from $99.99 to $69.99 at Amazon.

When did Black Friday end? On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday. It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.

Which has better deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Because of how similar the two days (and the weekend between them have become), it's difficult to definitively say if Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals. Many retailers and companies hit Black Friday running with their biggest promotions to get people in the door, but others may wait until Cyber Monday and strike with last-minute discounts that keep interest going until the end. The rule of thumb to keep in mind here is that if you spot a tempting discount for a product you want, you shouldn't risk waiting for a better deal to come along. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will often price match your purchases if prices fall further during your return period, so it's better to take advantage of the deal in front of you than wait for the better deal that may never come (especially since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to have limited stock).