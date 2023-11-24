What? These must-have Bose wireless headphones are $100 off for Black Friday — guess that's one less thing I have to worry about for my holiday shopping

Headphones come with a lot of convenience and functionality, especially when gaming, watching movies, or even listening to that Drake album you love so much. At Windows Central, we've reviewed some of the best wireless headsets and can categorically state that premium headphones like Bose aren't cheap.

Luckily, it's Black Friday and for a limited period, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249.99 at Target, down from $349.99. That's a $100 discount, which is 29% off the original price.

Bose wireless ANC headphones | was $349.99 , now $249.99 at Target These quality headphones promise up to 24 hours of battery life, with customizable listening modes for more personalized sound. It also comes with on-ear toggles to foster a seamless transition from music to calls. You'll also get to enjoy your audio experience even when in windy environments thanks to the Wind Block feature.

✅Perfect for: Travelling as it can last you up to 24 hours on a single charge. ❌Avoid it if: You're on a budget, or prefer wired headphones. 💰Price check: $249.00 at Bose

Here's why I am just about to seize this deal

(Image credit: Target)

While I already have a solid pair of JBL earbuds, it's time I take things a notch higher. And the Bose wireless ANC headphones are right up my alley.

I mean, with "legendary noise-cancelling" capabilities paired with Quiet and Aware Modes designed to eliminate and block outside noise, my music listening experience is about to get even better. Not forgetting that it's possible to personalize the sound with customizable listening modes. Additionally, the headphones also come with a dedicated Wind Block feature, and as you might have guessed it blocks out and mutes windy environments.

I'm absolutely sold on the on-ear toggles, which allow you to seamlessly transition from listening to music to calls without necessarily having to disconnect them from your device. You won't have to worry about clarity while on call since it ships with a built-in microphone.

Not forgetting, it comes with a 24-hour battery life, meaning it can last you an entire day with a single charge, What's more, Bose promises All-day comfort which neatly aligns with the iconic design of these headphones. Finally, it also ships with Bluetooth support which works across the best Windows laptops, smartphones, and even some PCs.

If you're like me and want to get one of the best wireless headsets for playing the best Xbox games, you'd better hurry, as it's unclear how long this deal will last.