I started podcasting with this Blue Yeti microphone, and now it's down to almost half price for Prime Day

It's the last day to take advantage of epic deals coming out of Amazon Prime Day, and we've been doing our best to round up the best laptops and accessories for you to take advantage of before the savings are no longer able to be had. One item on sale today caught my eye for a personal reason, and if you're starting out podcasting or creating videos, you shouldn't pass this up.

I've been podcasting and making videos for well over a decade at this point, but when I started out, I opted for the Blue Yeti USB Mic, which can now be had on Amazon for almost half price, at just $79!

Blue Yeti USB Mic: was $129 now $79 at Amazon This is the ultimate plug-and-play USB microphone, with excellent audio mic quality, four pickup patterns that enhance it for all kinds of environments, and an easy plug-and-play experience that makes it the best mic for beginner podcasters and audio creatives. Price check: Best Buy $79



✅Best features: USB-A plug and play, premium aluminum design, excellent audio quality.

The Blue Yeti USB Mic has been a tried and tested condenser microphone for well over a decade, and is many people's first mic when starting out in creating audio projects. Whether it be a podcast, video, or piece of music, the Blue Yet USB Mic is able to handle it with high-quality audio recording for a low-price.

Why we like this deal

When I was first starting out podcasting and video making, I had no idea where to begin. I did hours of research to find a mic that I thought would sound good enough to accompany videos on YouTube and an eventual podcast, and when I landed on the Blue Yeti USB Mic I knew I had found the right one.

There's a reason this mic is so many people's first microphone, and it comes down to ease of use and affordability while maintaining high-quality audio. I paid full price ($129) for mine when I bought it over 10 years ago, so to see it on sale for just $79 today makes me a little jealous, and is why I know it's one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to be had right now.

The Blue Yeti features a high-quality all-metal design, with a volume knob on the front for adjusting audio feedback levels, as well as a physical mute button for quickly muting your mic. Around the back is another knob that lets you switch between four different pickup patterns which enhance your audio for different setups and environments.

The four patterns are flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup. The new Blue Yet also includes Blue VOICE software, which uses software to enhance audio quality with special effects and more. Plus, with the Blue Yeti being a USB microphone, setting it up is as simple as plugging it into your PC and making sure it's selected in sound settings.

Here at Windows Central, we're doing our best to round up the actual good deals to be had between now and the end of Prime Day next week. We know it can be hard to sift through all the rubbish deals, so we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted for you. Our collection will be constantly updated, so keep checking back!