Grab our recommended "high-end and low-profile" programmable wireless keyboard on Cyber Monday
Save $41 on the HP 970 Programmable Wireless keyboard with this Cyber Monday deal.
If you've been looking for Cyber Monday deals, you've probably seen a few good laptop and monitor deals from HP. However, laptops and monitors aren't the only Cyber Monday bargains from HP. The sleek, low-profile HP 970 programmable wireless keyboard is also a bargain, with its $88 price tag directly from HP. That's 31% off for a savings of $41.
HP 970 Programmable Wireless Keyboard
Was: $130
Now: $89 at HP
"I think the HP 970 Programmable Wireless Keyboard is one of the better keyboards from HP. It's incredibly customizable, looks great on pretty much any desk, and has a top-tier typing experience." — Zac Bowden
✅Perfect if: You want a professional, modern and sleek looking keyboard with programmable buttons, a low profile, and a number pad.
❌Avoid if: You don't want a full size keyboard, want a mechanical keyboard, or need more RGB color options in your life.
Features: Full size keyboard, connect to 3 devices, made with recyclable materials; 20 programmable buttons
Warranty: One-year limited warranty
Launch date: 2023
👉See at: HP
Return period: 30 days. Price match? No. Free shipping? Yes. Membership: Various HP memberships offer a variety of discounts.
💰Price check: $89 at Amazon
I grew up in an era where I learned to type on a typewriter before transitioning to those big, chunky IBM keyboards. This past has somehow morphed into a love of thick gaming keyboards now in my adulthood, but those RGB-blasting monstrosities aren't ideal for every setup. Sometimes, I need my setup to look a little more on the modern professional side and less glowy gamer-zoned.
A low-profile wireless keyboard like the HP 970 is a great way to make your office look like a professional workspace where adult work gets done, even if you're secretly playing Stardew Valley in another tab. It's also just a great keyboard, in general, earning a "Recommended" award here at Windows Central thanks to its programmable keys, easy-to-use software, and the ability to pair to multiple devices. Oh—it even has a full-size number pad. You know, the one feature keyboard manufacturers love to hack off for reasons I will never understand? HP was clearly thinking of us productive folks for the 970.
A responsibly made keyboard for responsible people doing responsible things
In his review of the HP 970 Programmable Wireless keyboard, Windows Central's Zac Bowden affectionately dubbed it "the best wireless keyboard HP has ever made." That's pretty high praise, given how many keyboards our staff uses. Bowden particularly praised the industrial design of the HP 970, which features a silver colorway that makes the keyboard appear as though it has an aluminum chassis. However, the 970 is made of post-consumer recyclable materials, making it a productive and good-looking keyboard for your desktop and an environmentally friendly choice.
The HP 970 features chiclet-style keys with scissor switches and just 2 mm of travel, snappy and tactile yet soft and comfortable enough for long typing sessions. This programmable keyboard has 20 different keys that can be customized with various commands, keystrokes, and app launchers via the HP Accessory Center app available in the Microsoft Store. There are some limitations, though, like the dedicated Windows Emoji key and Voice Dictation key, neither of which can be customized.
The keys of the 970 are backlit with a soft white glow, but the backlighting is limited in its customization. You can't change the color, but you can adjust the brightness of the white or set it to a fading animation if you really can't let go of your RGB-ified ways.
When does Cyber Monday end?
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to start earlier each year, the worldwide sales event often ends on a similar note. Cyber Monday, which this year is Dec. 2, 2024, is the final day for many of the most major and aggressive sales and discounts from the deals bonanza. This is important to repeat: while some deals may persist after Cyber Monday ends, today will be your final chance to take advantage of the majority of the worthwhile promotions.
