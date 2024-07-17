My beloved Logitech gaming keyboard got an amazing Prime Day discount, but act fast — it WON'T last long

I've used plenty of gaming keyboards during my time as a PC gamer, but ever since I first used it three years ago in 2021, there's been one I strongly prefer over everything else on the market: Logitech's G915 TKL, a tenkeyless low-profile board that's about as premium as a keyboard can be.

Typically, you've had to pay a hefty price for that premium, as the keyboard doesn't often dip far below its expensive $229.99 MSRP. Thanks to the consumerism-fueled magic of Amazon Prime Day 2024, though, the Logitech G915 TKL is just $142.49 at Amazon. That's a colossal 38% off, but hurry — the deal goes away when Prime Day ends later tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, so act fast before it's gone.

Logitech G915 TKL wireless gaming keyboard | was $229.99 now $142.49 at Amazon This Logitech gaming keyboard hasn't left my desk since the day I bought it three years ago, and I doubt it will anytime soon, either. Between its flawless wireless connectivity, high battery life, rigid and durable aluminum chassis, thin and low-profile design, tasteful RGB backlighting, and suite of nifty media controls, it's got everything I could ever want.

Everything about the Logitech G915 TKL screams "quality" — as it should, for a keyboard that normally costs over $200 — and it only took me a few hours to absolutely fall in love with it when I started typing with it for the first time. I find its truncated, low-to-the-desk design more comfortable to use than traditional keyboards since I don't have to raise my wrists, and the shorter key travel means every switch actuation feels quicker and snappier, too. This has made it my go-to whether I'm writing up news, guides, or deals like this one for work or spending long hours playing the best PC games, ranging from shooters to MMOs and everything between.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a premium low-profile gaming keyboard with a robust design, excellent wireless connectivity, tasteful RGB lighting, and some other nifty bells and whistles

❌Skip this deal if: You want a wired keyboard, something with a more traditional design, or a board that's more budget-friendly

The durability of the tenkeyless design (AKA, there's not a number pad) is far more robust than you'd think it'd be when looking at how thin the chassis is, as it's constructed out of rigid aircraft-grade aluminum. Unlike most boards built with plastic, there's zero flex or "bounce" here whatsoever, which feels great. Notably, the same can't be said about the new G515 TKL (read our review) Logitech made to offer a less expensive take on the G915, which is only $10 cheaper than the snazzier board right now thanks to this Prime Day markdown.

The "LIGHTSPEED" wireless performance of the G915 TKL has been flawless in my experience; in three years of use, I've never run into a single connection hiccup or failure with its Bluetooth or USB dongle-based modes, and in terms of battery life, you'll get a lengthy 40 hours out of a full charge. When the time to juice up does come, it can charge from empty to full in just about three hours or so.

Some other highlights include a full suite of media keys and a volume scroll wheel that comes in handy when watching movies or TV shows, LED indicators for battery life and caps lock, subtle, yet colorful RGB lightning you can customize in the Logitech G HUB software, and a handy compartment on the back of the board you can store the USB dongle in during travel. All in all, it's undoubtedly one of the best gaming keyboards on the market, and a steal at this reduced price. Just be quick about taking advantage of it, because once Prime Day ends tonight, so too will this deal.

Do I need a Prime membership for Prime Day? Yes, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership if you want to purchase deals like this one during Amazon Prime Day. Note that if you've never signed up for it before, you'll be able to use a free trial to access Prime Day deals that you can then cancel before you're charged.