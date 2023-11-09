The best wireless gaming keyboard I've ever tested is FINALLY discounted to under $200 (and it's still my daily driver)

My job as Tech Editor covers all things PC and Xbox, with a cross-section of testing of gaming hardware. Many keyboards saw temporary time on my desk, but only one remains today. In my SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless review, I mentioned that its astronomical asking price was the main downside. However, it's now discounted by a healthy 21% at Amazon as an early Black Friday bargain, making it my top recommendation.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless | was $239.99 now $189.99 at Amazon A solid, traditional design surrounds this 60% wireless keyboard built from high-quality parts, and its linear switches feature adjustable actuation for dual per-key bindings. Save macros into its onboard memory alongside custom RGB profiles to personalize your experience between games.

✅Perfect for: Space-saving PC gamers looking for a wireless mechanical keyboard. The SteelSeries logo key unlocks any functions you'd lose from a full-sized numpad. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like to keep USB-C cables around your desk. The 30-hour battery life represents a best-case scenario, and I'm often re-charging it. 💰Price check: $218.99 at Best Buy

Dual-action mechanical switches

This compact beauty has stuck with me since my initial review in July 2022. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

At $240 MSRP, the Apex Pro Mini Wireless was teetering on the edge of an acceptable cost to recommend during my review, and I always wished that SteelSeries kept it south of $199. Although this isn't a historically low price, the healthy 21% discount at Amazon still makes it my top recommendation for a wireless gaming keyboard.

It's loaded with customizable RGB and adjustable actuation for the mechanical switches, which support multiple per-key bindings if you install the SteelSeries GG companion app.

Think of it like how a controller works on Xbox or a Steam Deck; you can push an analog stick forward slightly to walk and fully to run. The same applies to dual actuation, where pushing a key up to 50% (or whatever you choose) can trigger a different action compared to a 100% press.

Besides its novelty in that category, it's just a solid keyboard with linear switches that feel fantastic for everything, including typing. It's undoubtedly geared as one of the best gaming keyboards, but it ended up staying on my desk for my work life, too. The 30-hour battery life isn't always attainable, especially if I have the RGB lighting cranked up, so I have to keep a USB-C cable handy to charge it up when the lights turn red, so keep that in mind if you don't like cable clutter.

If you prefer something wired, check out our Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro review for a similarly RGB-laden gaming keyboard with extra keys.