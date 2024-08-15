Alienware's latest 27-inch gaming monitor can swap between a 4K resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate in moments

What you need to know

Alienware has revealed a new premium gaming monitor that adapts a unique feature we've slowly been seeing more of.

The 27-inch AW2725QF is a 4K, 180Hz monitor by default, but in moments can change to an FHD, 360Hz monitor perfect for competitive gaming.

Other features include a built-in headset hanger, customizable RGB lighting, and HDMI 2.1 for full current-gen console support.

The Alienware AW2725QF will be available in China from Aug. 15 and roll out to the rest of the world on Sept. 12 with a retail price of $599.99.

There are countless companies trying to convince you that their gaming monitors are the best, but one of the more consistent options in the market is Alienware, Dell's gaming sub-brand. We've rated several Alienware monitors highly in the past, and now another display is stepping up to the plate. Dell has taken the wraps off the Alienware 27 4K Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor, and it's a unique addition to the lineup.

The AW2725QF is, as the name implies, a 27-inch, 4K gaming monitor. However, it boasts a feature that we're only just now beginning to see in a handful of other monitors — the ability to swap between two resolutions and refresh rates. When you need to see every detail, you can enjoy a crispy 4K resolution with a smooth 180Hz refresh rate, but at a moment's notice you can swap to a lower FHD resolution and gain a significantly faster 360Hz refresh rate in exchange.

This gaming monitor is aimed at gamers that may play a cinematic RPG one moment and then a highly competitive online FPS the next. Does the Alienware AW2725QF have what it takes to be one of the best gaming monitors? We can't answer that yet, but there is a lot we can tell you down below.

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

One display with the best of both worlds

Image 1 of 3 Alienware wants the AW2725QF to be just as adept playing both of these games. (Image credit: Dell) It's the Alienware design we've come to know and love, with 3 zones of RGB lighting. (Image credit: Dell) Ports are nicely stashed on the back of the display, with two quick access USB ports on the bottom edge. (Image credit: Dell)

I fully understand why OLED gaming monitors have been all the rage recently, because I'm also in love with them (I'm reviewing another one as I write this). Even Alienware understands this, with the new AW2725QF actually having a more premium OLED sibling that earned a perfect score in our Alienware 27 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF) review. There's still plenty of room for high-end IPS LCD displays, though, and that's where the AW2725QF steps in.

Alienware AW2725QF • Price: $599.99 at Dell

• Display type: 27-inch IPS LCD, 16:9 aspect ratio

• Display resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) @ 180Hz or FHD (1,920 x 1,080) @ 360Hz

• Display features: Dual-Mode switching, VESA DisplayHDR 600 & Dolby Vision HDR support, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible & VESA AdaptiveSync support, 0.5-1ms response time, 400nits max brightness (600nits peak), 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, anti-glare coating, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) support, 3-zone AlienFX RGB lighting

• Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.1 w/ eArc, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB Type-B 3.2 Gen 1 (Upstream), 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 (Downstream), 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (Downstream)

• Weight: 4.75kg (10.47lbs) w/o stand, 7.15kg (15.76lbs) w/ stand

• Release date: Aug. 15, 2024 (China), Sept. 12, 2024 (Global)

At first glance this may appear just like one of dozens of 27-inch IPS LCD gaming monitors, but this display bridges the gap between high resolution and high refresh rate displays by being both at different times. On one hand you get a 4K resolution with a still-smooth 180Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for playing slower cinematic games like RPGs and third-person action games, or watching movies and videos at your computer. It's also great for creative work that benefits from as much detail as possible, going hand-in-hand with Alienware's color calibrated Creator Mode.

Whenever you need it, though, you can lower that 4K resolution to FHD, with each single pixel splitting into four. You're not doing this for no reason, though, as that 180Hz refresh rate doubles to 360Hz. This gives you unparalleled responsiveness, smoothness, and low latency for competitive gaming, especially for fast-paced titles like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant where every millisecond counts. It's impressive tech that we're starting to see more of, but the AW2725QF is impressive in more ways, too.

It features plenty of additional USB ports for connecting more peripherals to your PC, for example. There are also two HDMI 2.1 ports to take full advantage of 4K and 120Hz gaming on your Xbox Series X or PS5, and one of those ports supports eArc to connect to a high-end soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. Back to the display, you're getting solid support for HDR content thanks to a respectable brightness and Dolby Vision. This ties in with all the gaming features you expect, like an overclocked 0.5-1ms response time, adaptive sync and variable refresh rate support, and an anti-glare coating to keep the reflections away.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, and Alienware built a headset hanger into the side of the AW2725QF, just for the fun of it. Honestly, Alienware has been knocking it out of the park with its monitors lately, both with IPS LCD and OLED displays, so I'm excited to see how this pans out. This isn't an entry level monitor, though, with the Alienware 27 4K Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor (AW2725QF) retailing for $599.99 at Dell. Some of us will have to wait longer to buy it, too, as this monitor is rolling out globally on Sept. 12, 2024 after its limited release in China on Aug. 15.