Up to $2,600 off, free soundbars — Samsung clearly doesn't know how to take it easy with these amazing TV deals

It seems like Samsung makes a little bit of everything, but one area where the electronics behemoth especially excels is TVs. Samsung designs and sells a huge variety of capable smart TVs at every price range, using every display tech, and with every feature imaginable. Right now, an absurd number of those TVs are heavily discounted, and there are some insane promotions going on, like the 83-inch Samsung Class S90C OLED for just $2,799.99 at Samsung — a $2,600 discount.

There's also the 85-inch Samsung Class LS03D The Frame QLED, discounted to $3,799.99 at Samsung with a free or discounted soundbar thrown in. There's even the 55-inch Samsung Class LST7T The Terrace for $2,799.99 at Samsung, a high-end outdoor TV that also comes with a heavily discounted soundbar, free outdoor cover, and free installation. Oh, and that's only scratching the surface — all of these TVs are discounted in numerous sizes, and there's a huge number of other TVs discounted, starting at $600 and moving up.

Samsung Class S90C OLED (83-inch) | was $5,399.99 now $2,799.99 at Samsung One of the very best OLED TVs you can buy is enjoying a humungous discount for Amazon Prime Day, with a minimum $600 discount on the 55-inch version and a staggering $2,600 discount on the 83-inch version. You simply can't go wrong with this TV.

🔥The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals🔥

Too many awesome deals to choose from

I still didn't cover all the amazing Samsung TV deals... I just picked out the best ones. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Let's not beat around the bush. I'm going to rapid fire all of the best Samsung smart TV deals going on this Amazon Prime Day so you don't have to waste time searching for your dream TV. Below this, I'll go into detail on my personal pick and why it's the best discount of the bunch.

Samsung Class S95C OLED (65-inch) | was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung This wonderful QD-OLED 4K smart TV succeeds the award winning S90C with an even brighter display and superior audio. It's far and away one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, with perfect contrast, beautiful colors, and more features than you can count.

Samsung Class LS03D The Frame QLED (75-inch) + $350 off Samsung soundboards | was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung For those who value aesthetic above all else, The Frame is an iconic 4K smart TV with a unique design that makes it look like a beautiful painting when not in use. It's the perfect TV to decorate your home, and you even get your choice of bezel design. Oh, and you get $350 a Samsung soundbar... Which could even mean a totally free soundbar.

Samsung Class LST7T The Terrace QLED (55-inch, partial sun) + free The Terrace Dust Cover & installation + $500 off The Terrace Outdoor Soundbar | was $3,499.99 now $2,799.99 at Samsung If you want an amazing TV for entertaining guests outside with movies or sporting events, you don't have a lot of options. Out of those options, you'll be hard pressed to find anything better than The Terrace. This TV is extraordinarily bright and weather resistant, and this amazing deal comes with a huge number of perks.

Samsung Class QN90C Neo QLED (65-inch) | was $2,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung OLED TVs may be all the rage now, but there's still plenty of room for amazing, bright, and color accurate QLED TVs to shine. This Neo QLED TV is one of the greatest in the category, with a gorgeous display that gets ultra bright. Mini LED backlighting means the contrast levels will also give OLED TVs a run for their money.

Samsung Class Q80C QLED (98-inch) + free $800 Samsung soundbar | was $7,999.99 now $5,999.99 at Samsung Looking to find the most gargantuan TV you can for your personal home theater? This 98-inch behemoth from Samsung will certainly fill that role, and it comes with a free high-end Samsung soundbar worth $800. That's one incredible freebie tacked on there.

Samsung Class QE1C QLED (85-inch) | was $2,799.99 now $1,229.99 at Samsung One of the best deals you're liable to find on a mid-range TV is right here. You're getting over half off an 85-inch QLED from Samsung. You don't have to sacrifice image quality to get this much TV, either, as it'll still have awesome colors and brightness.

Samsung Class QE1D QLED (70-inch) + up to $400 off Samsung soundbars | was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Samsung If you're budget is around $1,000, have I got a deal for you. This 70-inch QLED TV just dips below that crucial threshold and still provides great colors, brightness, and HDR support with its dual-LED display with Quantum Dot technology. Oh, and you can get up to $400 off a high-end Samsung soundbar.

Samsung Class DU8000 Crystal UHD (75-inch) | was $999.99 now $849.99 at Samsung This is far from Samsung's most premium display, reverting back to a standard LED panel, but for 75-inches of 4K smart TV goodness this price is unbelievably good. This is an incredible choice for those on a budget.

My personal favorite from the list

The Samsung S90C is sure to impress every person who visits your home. (Image credit: TechRadar)

When it comes to choosing the most enticing sale of Samsung's Amazon Prime Day promotions, there's one obvious winner. The Samsung Class S90C OLED is a spectacular 4K smart TV that was well-priced when it released but is now a practically unbeatable deal. Samsung takes the fight straight to LG with its OLED TVs, and the S90C impresses with its beautiful Quantum Dot-boosted colors and incredible brightness levels.

Windows Central doesn't review televisions, but you can check out our siblings at TechRadar review the Samsung Class S90C OLED with a perfect 5/5 score. It's not just the astounding picture quality or reasonable pricing for a super-premium QD-OLED TV, it's also the added features and Samsung's Tizen interface. The Samsung S90C OLED is one of the best TVs for Xbox Series X|S, for example, thanks to its bevy of hardware and software gaming features.

Sure, the newer Samsung Class S95C OLED is brighter and sounds better, but it's also more expensive. At just $1,599.99 at Samsung for the 65-inch version (which is the sweet spot for me), the S90C OLED is more than enough TV to last me for years of movies, TV shows, and video games. Of course, it'd be difficult to choose between the ultra-bright Samsung Class S90C OLED and my personal dream TV, the LG Class C3 Series OLED evo that's on sale right now.