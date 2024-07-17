Why today is the day to snag this gargantuan 49" Samsung OLED gaming monitor

If you want to get the best gaming experience, you need a monitor with all the right bells and whistles. Thankfully, Samsung has such a monitor. The Odyssey OLED G9 has a massive curved display, 240Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, and HDR400 support. On many days of the year, the Odyssey OLED G9 would pair a premium price tag with its premium display and design. But right now, you can pick up an Odyssey OLED G9 for $1,079.99. That's a savings of $720.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | was $1,799.99 now $1,079.99 at Samsung The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is now available at a massive discount. The monitor features an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to immerse themselves into titles on a premium monitor with top-end specs.

❌Avoid if: You have a PC that is not able to take advantage of the Odyssey OLED G9's features.

💰Price check: $1,079.99 at Best Buy

🔥The hottest early Prime Day 2024 deals🔥

Why I recommend this deal

The 1,800R curvature of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 helps immerse you into games and your workflow. (Image credit: Future | TechRadar)

Immersion is the name of the game with the Odyssey OLED G9. The 49-inch gaming monitor has an 1800R curvature, helping surround you with the best PC games. That curved screen has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and a 5120x1440 resolution. A 32:9 aspect ratio would be too wide for a flat monitor, but the curve of the Odyssey OLED G9 lets you scan your eyes across the entire screen easily.

The Odyssey OLED G9 first launched with a $2,199.99 price tag. The retail price of the monitor has since dropped to $1,799.99. But now, you can get the Odyssey OLED G9 for $1,079.99.

Other specs of the monitor impress as well, which is what you'd hope for from a premium product. The Odyssey OLED G9 supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The monitor's DisplayHDR True Black 400 means you'll see true blacks and dark colors without dealing with light bleeding.

"Ridiculous doesn't even begin to cover the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, a truly insane ultra-premium offering that aims to do it all, as long as you're willing to pay the exorbitant price tag. It's incredible, as you'd hope," said Zachary Boddy in our roundup to the best gaming monitors.

"It's a brilliant blend of design and features for those who need a ton of multitasking space, want a flagship gaming experience, and desire the benefits that OLED provides. There are a lot of good things about this monitor, but it is incredibly expensive."

That last point is mitigated greatly by the current discount on the Odyssey OLED G9. The massive monitor has a retail price of $1,799.99, but you can now get it for $1,0799. That's a sizeable savings you can keep in the bank or money you can spend elsewhere on your gaming setup.

You can stream games to the Odyssey OLED G9 without a PC, thanks to Samsung Gaming Hub. While it's probably not the main reason you'd buy a gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9 can also act as a smart TV, even when you don't have a PC or other external device connected.