One of Razer's best gaming headsets under $100 just got a HUGE Prime Day discount

Hardware manufacturer Razer is well-known for putting out some of the best gaming headsets in the world, and that includes everything from affordable budget-friendly options to the crème de la crème. One of its most popular peripherals, though, is the Razer BlackShark V2, which is positioned as a quality mid-range PC headset in the $100 range. It normally goes for $99.99, but while deal hunting during the ongoing Amazon Big Deal Days event, we came across an amazing discount for it that slashes that cost down to just $59.99.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset | was $100 now $60 at Amazon Razer's BlackShark V2 headset has been an incredibly popular mid-range choice for PC gamers since its release in 2020, and thanks to Prime Day, you can snag one for 40% off for a limited time. Stellar audio quality and dream-like comfort await. ✅Great for: PC gamers looking for a no-nonsense mid-range headset that sounds and feels fantastic 💰Price check: $60 at Best Buy

That's a full $40 off, and the lowest we've ever seen the headset go since it hit the market in 2020. Notably, this 40% discount brings the price down to the MSRP of the less expensive Razer BlackShark V2 X, which doesn't have a USB sound card, detachable mic, or braided cable like the regular V2 does.

Razer's original BlackShark from 2013 was aimed at players prioritizing quality over bells and whistles, and the manufacturer carried those goals forward with the second generation. With its powerful 50mm "TriForce" titanium drivers and support for Windows-enabled THX Spatial Audio, the BlackShark V2 stands out as one of the best PC gaming headsets you can get if you're after top audio clarity and soundscape depth.

Also, while the detachable gooseneck-style mic sounds great out of the box, you can extensively tweak its performance in the Razer Synapse 3 software by plugging the headset's 3.5mm audio jack into the included USB sound card. The additional settings come in very handy when trying to balance voice clarity and the elimination of background noise, though we do wish the card's cable that hooks into your PC was longer.

Note that while the 3.5mm connection lets you use the headset on consoles, you won't be able to take advantage of THX Spatial Audio or the USB sound card. This is, first and foremost, a PC gaming headset; for sweet discounts on some more console-friendly options, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on Xbox accessories under $100.

How about design and comfort? The BlackShark V2 doesn't disappoint there, either, thanks to its light 262g weight, cooling gel-infused cushions, roomy earcups, and adjustable headband. For your convenience, there's a volume control knob and a mic mute button on the exterior of the left earcup. Style-wise, the headset looks like what you'd see a military helicopter pilot wear, which will either be a pro or a con to you depending on your preferences.

Ultimately, it's simply an excellent no-nonsense headset, and Windows Central Managing Editor Richard Devine said as much in his full Razer BlackShark V2 review. He called it "the competitive PC gamer's new best friend," and when you're getting audio and comfort this good in this price range, I'm inclined to agree — especially when a deal as awesome as this one is available. Just make sure you act fast, as Prime Day discounts are going away after today.