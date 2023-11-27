Take a break from all the tech and games — Barnes & Noble books are more than 50% off for today ONLY
Taking a moment to recommend deals you don't have to plug in.
Windows Central is a tech site; we cover laptops and desktops, tablets and phones, accessories and peripherals, and a whole lot of video games. Sometimes, though, you need a break from all the electronics to simply relax and escape from reality for a while. I'm taking a break from searching for tech deals to give you a way to do that: You can get more than 50% off books at Barnes & Noble, with tons of options to save on best-sellers, collections, and more. Don't wait though — these deals are happening today only, with less than 10 hours remaining when this article was published.
Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday Deals | More than 50% off a huge assortment of books
Books are magical, and right now Barnes & Noble is discounting a huge variety of its biggest sellers across all genres by up to 50%. If you use code CYBER15, you can save 15% off your entire online order. Barnes & Noble Premium members can save an extra 10% on top of that.
👀Different sections: 50% off the biggest books | Buy one, get one 50% off Collectible Editions | Buy one, get one 50% hundreds of books
Barnes & Noble Gift Cards | Buy $100, get $10 free at Barnes & Noble
Looking to get some gift shopping done but don't know which books to buy? Deal with any uncertainty with a Barnes & Noble gift card. For today only, every $100 gift card comes with a free $10 gift card on top, giving you a little extra cash to spend on books.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves reading, as this Barnes & Noble sale includes something for literally everyone thanks to the vast assortment on books being discounted
❌Avoid if: You don't like reading, I guess... Even though reading is amazing
🔍Our experience: We're not reviewing books here, but I've been reading most my life and most of the books on my shelf come from Barnes & Noble
🤔Why Barnes & Noble? As a trusted, nationwide retailer, Barnes & Noble offers fast and reliable shipping and has physical locations to explore. If you're a Barnes & Noble Premium member, you get unlimited free shipping, 10% off every order, and a ton of exclusive offers, perks, and more
The best time to stock your bookshelves with new titles
However long your to-read list might be, you still might not be able to resist all the deals Barnes & Noble has going on right now. There are hundreds of books being discounted right now by 50% off, and anyone can save an additional 15% off just by entering the CYBER15 code at checkout. Every genre is included, so you can pick up new nonfiction, fantasy, romance, young adult, kids, and every other kind of book in between for unbelievably low prices.
It's so easy to become enamored with our tech — I do it, too, thanks to my Xbox Series X. It's healthy to disconnect from the electronics, though, especially if that means settling down with a good book (and a lovely drink) to soak up a brand-new world or learn more about the world we currently live in. You don't have much time to take advantage of this deal, though. The Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday sale is ending TODAY, with less than 10 hours remaining on the clock when I published this article.
If you're an avid reader like I am, you owe it to yourself to peruse Barnes & Noble's selection and pick out one (or fifteen) new books to add to the list. From best-selling authors to up-and-coming writers, everyone is represented in the sale. Save more than 50% off books at Barnes & Noble (don't forget to use the code) while it lasts. If you're gift-shopping and aren't sure what to buy for the target recipient, consider picking up a Barnes & Noble gift card instead.
