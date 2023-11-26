The BEST webcam for Windows PCs is 25% off for Cyber Monday, and it even has Windows Hello face unlock

Enhance your Windows desktop PC with a new Windows Hello equipped webcam this Cyber Monday! There are quite a few Windows Hello webcams on the market, but there's only one good one; the Logitech BRIO 4K, which has been our choice for best webcam for Windows PCs for many years. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can save $50 on it!

Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam | was $199 now $149 at Best Buy This incredible webcam has a 4K image sensor, high-dynamic range, and an autofocus that ensures you're always looking your best. It's also packed with an IR sensor for secure Windows Hello face unlock, and is generally one of the better webcams on the market.

✅Perfect for: Video calls, content creation, Windows Hello face unlock ❌Avoid if: There's really no reason to avoid it, it's an awesome webcam 🔎Our review: Logitech BRIO 4K: a pricey package of glorious overkill

There's more good news! This deal comes from Best Buy, one of the more trusted retailers with excellent customer support and an easy return process. You may even be able to get the drive in your hands faster with in-store pickup, which can take as little as two hours in some areas across the United States.

Simply the best Windows webcam

When it comes to webcams in the Windows space, most of them are "meh" at best. But not the Logitech BRIO 4K, which has been our pick for best Windows webcam for a number of years. It's just so good, jam packed with the most features, a high resolution 4K sensor, HDR capabilities, a privacy shutter, and yes, Windows Hello.

It's definitely not the only 4K webcam out there, but I'm pretty sure it's the only 4K webcam that also includes Windows Hello face unlock. And it's that Windows Hello integration that truly sets this webcam apart, because most Windows Hello webcams you can buy from Amazon use cheap 1080p sensors, and often aren't good webcams in general.

The BRIO 4K is a flagship webcam, with its own Windows app that includes all kinds of functions, including face tracking, background blur, and more. From a design perspective, the BRIO 4K looks great above any monitor, made out of a combination of metal and plastic. It comes with a universal stand that allows it to be propped on top of any monitor, but it also includes a screw hole for mounting on professional equipment too.

It also has built-in dual-array microphones, which work well enough for video calls. The Windows Hello integration is also super fast. It wakes up when your PC does, and instantly recognizes you even from relatively far distances. If you've never used Windows Hello before, prepare to be amazed and wonder why you've spent all these years typing a passcode in every time you login to your PC.