The Razer gaming headset I use is 33% off for Prime Day: Here's why I love it

These days, PC gamers are spoiled for choice when it comes to gaming headsets, but one manufacturer I've always found myself coming back to is Razer. Ever since trying the company's first Kraken headset back in 2014, I've been enamored with the brand's iconic massive cushion-filled earcups, which in my experience are unmatched in terms of comfort and breathability. Sound quality was just okay in the early days, but over the years, Razer has elevated it to top-of-the-line levels with newer versions of Kraken headsets.

Ever since I bought the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense when it released back in 2021, it's become my new favorite, and is the gaming headset I use daily. And right now, you can pick one up for just about 33% off thanks to an early Prime Day deal that knocks the price down to $88.

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense | $129.99 $87.99 at Amazon This headset pairs the fantastic comfort, build quality, and audio of the Kraken V3 line with Razer's unique HyperSense vibration tech that adds an element of physicality to the user experience. It's become my favorite headset in recent years, and I'm confident you'll love it too. Price Check: Best Buy $87.99 | Newegg $129.99 ✅Pros: Phenomenal comfort and build quality, stellar audio quality, unique HyperSense vibration tech



❌Cons: No mic monitoring

This is the snazzy version of the wired USB Kraken V3 that includes Razer's unique HyperSense vibration technology, which I'll discuss more below. Note that the regular version of the headset without this tech is also on sale for $70.03 (was $99.99), and there's a small discount available for the wireless version with HyperSense that brings it down to $175.85 (from $199.99).

Why I recommend this deal

There's a lot to love about the Kraken V3 HyperSense, which is, in my view, one of the best PC gaming headsets on the market right now. For one, as a Kraken headset, it offers industry-leading comfort with its large earcups full of thick, airy memory foam cushions and its fully adjustable padded headband. It's gotten me through some ridiculously long gaming sessions, including several Destiny 2 Day 1 raid runs, without any discomfort setting in.

It's also built and designed excellently, featuring a durable metal frame, onboard controls for volume and mic muting, and RGB you can customize or disable in Razer Synapse. On top of that, its 50mm drivers deliver a rich and clear soundscape that you can enhance further with Dolby Atmos.

The thing that makes it worth paying a bit more for this headset instead of the standard Kraken V3, though, is HyperSense. HyperSense is a motor within the headset that vibrates alongside the sound of in-game explosions, impacts, and other effects. The haptics add an interesting sense of physicality to audio that heightens my immersion quite a bit, especially in action-heavy titles. As a result, it's become something I almost always have enabled, though you can tweak it or turn it off with the button under the right earcup if it's annoying you. I usually leave it on the lowest setting as I feel that it's just right for me, but your mileage may vary. If HyperSense doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy, I highly recommend opting for the standard Kraken V3 linked above while it's also on sale.

Windows Central's Managing Editor Jez Corden reviewed the Kraken V3 HyperSense when it launched, giving it a score of 4 out of 5 and calling it "a truly great headset with impressive sound, a great mic, high-quality construction, and solid voice reproduction." He criticized the lack of mic monitoring (a feature that allows you to hear your mic input), but ultimately concluded that it's "a truly great headset overall."