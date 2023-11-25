This MASSIVE power bank won't break the bank, thanks to this last-minute Black Friday deal, and it's fast enough to charge your laptop, phone, and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to pick up electronic devices at a discount. But what good is a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or gaming console if it's out of power? The Anker Prime Power Bank has 20,000mAh of power and a total output of 200W, which is enough to keep all your gadgets topped up. Right now, you can get the Anker Prime Power Bank for $104.99 thanks to a last-minute Black Friday deal.

Anker - Power Bank (20000mAh, 200W) | was $129.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy This 20,000mAH power bank has enough juice to top up all your gadgets. With a total output of 200W (100W max per port), the Anker Power Bank is a must-have accessory for those who need to charge devices on the go.



✅Perfect for: People who need to charge multiple devices on the go, such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet. ❌Avoid it if: You are on a budget. Also make sure that your devices can take advantage of the power bank's charging capabilities before purchasing the power bank. 💰Price check: $104.99 at Amazon

Quick charging power bank

Best Buy and Amazon have the same price on this battery bank. If you choose to buy it through Best Buy, you should check out a Best Buy membership. Members get free two-day shipping, exclusive member prices, an extended 60-day return window, and many other perks.

This power bank has enough juice to power a laptop, smartphone, tablet, and other devices. The total power output of the power bank is 200W but any individual plug maxes out at 100W of output.

Before picking up the Anker Prime Power Bank, or any power bank, make sure that your devices are compatible with it and can take advantage of the power bank's charging capabilities. For example, my smartphone tops up quickly with fast charging, and my lightweight laptop can charge from this device. My workstation laptop needs more power than 100W, so this wouldn't be a good power bank for that specific laptop.

But if your smartphone, tablet, handheld console, and other devices can charge at 100W or less, this is an excellent accessory that's more affordable thanks to a Black Friday deal.