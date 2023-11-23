The XREAL Air AR Glasses have a 330-inch virtual display in them, and for Black Friday they're even more affordable than you'd think

AR is an up and coming form factor, but up and coming doesn't mean there aren't ways to experience it now. XREAL has been making AR glasses for a number of years, and their first-generation Air glasses are 28% off this week for Black Friday, bringing them down to just $271 for Amazon Prime Members. If you're looking for an AR headset that looks like a pair of normal glasses, these are one of the best out there currently.

XREAL Air AR Glasses | was $379.99 now $271 at Amazon XREAL's Air AR Glasses are the perfect travel companion. They look like sunglasses, but are packing a huge 330-inch virtual display on the inside. Connect them with a PC, phone, or games console wherever you are, with high-quality 1080p micro-OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: Lightweight VR experiences, watching movies and playing games on a large virtual screen. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a true AR experience that's untethered with hand tracking.

More great Black Friday deals

A massive virtual screen that you can carry with you

XREAL glasses (Image credit: Windows Central)

So, the best thing about the XREAL Air's is that they offer a large 330-inch virtual screen that you can bring with you anywhere. Each display is 1080p, using micro-OLED technology to deliver that translucent AR experience. Those displays also support up to 120Hz refresh rate, which is excellent for gaming.

If you've ever found yourself on a long-haul flight or car journey, these glasses are going to make that downtime simply fly by.

At just 79 grams, they're super lightweight. From a design perspective, they more or less look like normal sunglasses, so you won't get weird looks when wearing them in a public setting. Included is a stylish carrying case that protects the glasses when not in use.

You can connect the glasses to a PC and use them as a private, virtual display for your Windows or Mac device. This is how I use mine the majority of the time, adding up to three virtual displays which can turn your workspace into a productivity powerhouse. The glasses also work with your phone, whether that be an iPhone or Android device. They also pair nicely with a portable gaming console like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime Members, so make sure you sign up for a membership if you don't already have one!