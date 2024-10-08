Diablo 4 is much better on an ultrawide monitor, I can see so much more of the game at once, and enemies don't catch me unawares

You can see more of Sanctuary at once with a widescreen display.

I had the good fortune to be testing a Dell ultrawide curved monitor when Diablo IV first came out. It was because of this setup that I discovered that this hellish game really lends itself to a wider screen. Rather than being taken unawares by awaiting enemies, I could see them in the corners of my display far before I encountered them.

With the Vessel of Hatred expansion freshly launched, I checked to see if this monitor had any Prime Day deals going on. There technically aren't any discounts. However, Best Buy is selling the monitor for far less than its retail competitors. It has an MSRP of $1,999.99, but right now, it's just $1,259.99 at Best Buy.

I can see so much more of the screen at once when using an ultrawide monitor. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As you can see from the image above, I can view a whole lot of Diablo IV's Sanctuary when playing the game on an ultrawide monitor. Not every game is designed to allow you to see this large of a window when playing, but being able to view so much has really come in handy for me.

There are times when wandering through maze-like sections of Diablo IV where I can see the twisting dead-end turns that certain paths take without having to actually wander down each row. I can also see hordes of enemies waiting for me in the distance and can prep myself rather than being sprung on unawares. This has helped me stay alive while traversing the diabolical hellscape.

Of course, if you're a Diablo IV fan, then you know that the Vessel of Hatred expansion just launched, although it was delayed and has angered some players because of that. However, playing this new content on an ultrawide similarly provides great benefits when exploring places you haven't been to before.

I will just say that the display window for Diablo IV seems to tap out around 35 inches or so. As such, I get large black bars on either side of the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp screen. Additionally, this is not a gaming monitor as evidenced by its limited 60Hz refresh rate. However, Diablo IV isn't that graphically demanding of a game, and it looks great on this display.

Plus I also use this monitor for work, and I love that I can easily multitask with four windows open on the screen at once. It's helped make life a lot more convenient.

Dell UltraSharp Curved Monitor (U4924DW): was $1,999 now $1,259.99 at Best Buy This is the very monitor that I was using when I first played Diablo IV and realized that I could see so much more of the game at once thanks to this wide screen. It has a modest 60Hz refresh rate and a respectable 5ms response time to keep up with Diablo's less demanding requirements. The stand can also be adjusted and there are a good range of ports. 👀See at: Best Buy

What are ultrawide monitors good for? The nice thing about ultrawide monitors is that they give you more screen space for multitasking between programs while taking up less desk space than multiple bases do.

Can an ultrawide replace to monitors? It sure can. Depending on the length of the ultrawide monitor chosen, you can easily have two to four windows displaying on an ultrawide monitor at a time.

How wide does a monitor have to be in order to be ultrawide? An ultrawide monitor measures between 34 and 49 inches, and it has a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Is 21:9 wide or ultrawide? 21:9 is an ultrawide aspect ratio, meanwhile, a widescreen has a 16:9 aspect ratio.