Experience true Forza Motorsport racing with one of the best Xbox & PC steering wheels, now on sale for Black Friday

When playing racing games, some gamers aren't satisfied with just a regular controller. They need a full-on steering wheel and pedal controller kit to help them immerse themselves in the racing experience, and Logitech makes some of the best accessories to accomplish this. For Black Friday, the Logitech G923 is on sale for just $279.99 at Best Buy. This steering wheel and pedal kit features precise steering control, customizable buttons, compatibility with Xbox consoles and PC, and much more.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals | was $349.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Take Xbox and PC racing games to new levels of immersion with the Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals kit. This premium accessory features all kinds of perks to enhance your racing game experience including TRUEFORCE force feedback, programmable dual clutches, controller input customization options, and more.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the best Xbox and Windows PC racing games with realistic control, as if they're driving a real car. ❌Avoid if: You are perfectly content with playing racing games with regular controllers and consider peripherals like this overkill. 💰Price check: $279.99 at Amazon 👀Alternative deal: $279.99 at Best Buy 🤔Why Best Buy? Buying from Best Buy nets you first-class customer support, easier returns, and possibly even in-store pickup depending your area. A My Best Buy membership grants additional benefits like exclusive discounts, faster shipping, and longer return periods, making Best Buy one of the best Black Friday retailers. You can read our full in-depth explainer on My Best Buy memberships for more info.

Why you should buy the Logitech G923 racing wheel

Put the pedal to the metal with the Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedal kit is considered by many to be a vast improvement on the Logitech G920 (check out our Logitech G920 review to learn more about its specs). Not only does the Logitech G923 possess more control options and improved responsive steering, but it also features TRUEFORCE technology.

TRUEFORCE is an advanced feedback system that heightens a player's immersion while driving vehicles by producing realistic feedback sensations to players when interacting with in-game physics. Examples include skidding on the road, the sounds of a car's engines, or hitting bumps and ruts while driving.

TRUEFORCE also improves precision when performing complex maneuvers like cornering. However, do note that TRUEFORCE only activates when playing specific racing games, such as Forza Motorsport (2023). The Logitech G923 is a quality, durable peripheral that's sure to stand the test of time, and is fully compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Thanks to Black Friday 2023, the Logitech G923 racing wheel set is currently substantially discounted at several retailers, making it just $279.99 at Best Buy. If you've been on the fence about investing in a full-blown racing wheel, this may be the time to pull the trigger. Especially because of Best Buy's great return windows (up to 60 days with a My Best Buy membership), letting you try and fall in love with the product before fully committing.

Play the new Forza Motorsport (2023) with full-on, realistic immersion using the Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals kit. (Image credit: Logitech)

Black Friday's huge price drops make this the perfect time for hardcore racing game fans to grab one of the best Xbox and PC steering wheels and experience their favorite racing games in the most realistic manner possible. One such racing game that would be ideal to play the Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals kit with is Forza Motorsport (2023), one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2023.

Our own Zachery Boddy reviewed Forza Motorsport (2023) and declared it one of the best Xbox racing games in recent memory for its superbly built physics engine, near-flawless performance and presentation, and tight gameplay loop. They said that Forza Motorsport (2023), and I quote, "isn't just a new beginning for the legendary simulation racing franchise, it also represents a previously unreached peak for the series. Turn 10 Studios have done an incredible job delivering one of the best core driving experiences of any game, but not everything has been properly rebuilt from the ground up."

Check out our Forza Motorsport (2023) review to learn more about this fantastic racing title and see why the Logitech G923 would be the perfect steering wheel for it.